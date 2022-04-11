(Sidney) -- The Sidney golf teams have fared well through the first few weeks of the 2022 golf season.
As the season progresses, Coach Janice Shanno hopes her team can continue to trend in the right direction.
"I'm excited with how the girls have played the first two times out," Shanno said. "It's been a good start to the season."
Shanno feels her team's fast starts are on par with what she expected this season.
"We expected to be very competitive with all the pieces we have back," she said. "And I knew I had some freshmen to fill some holes and step into the varsity lineup."
The girls team currently sits No. 1 in the KMAland Power Rankings and lead KMAland with the lowest 9-hole game (199) and lowest combined adjusted average (214.30).
"I think the success is because they all have experience," Shanno said. "It's exciting to see the girls come out. We are shooting as well as we did last year. That's what we want."
Avery Dowling and Eve Brumbaugh pace the Cowgirls lineup. Dowling became Sidney's first girls state qualifier last year. And Brumbaugh was a district qualifier.
Dowling currently has a 9-hole average of 48.45, and Brumbaugh sits at 52.95. Faith Brumbaugh, Ellie Ward, Matty Christiansen, Sycily Hall and Eliah Pummel have also been in the Cowgirls' lineup.
"I think confidence is a lot of it," Shanno said about her team's strengths. "We spent a lot of time working on their swings. It's worked out well. They are swinging with confidence, and it's paying off."
On the boys side, the Cowboys are riding high after a tournament win at CAM on Saturday.
Senior Kyle Beam leads the boys lineup. Beam -- a state qualifier from last year -- currently has a 9-hole adjusted average of 43.40.
"He has picked up where he left off," Shanno said.
Cole Jorgenson has also been at the top of the Cowboys' lineup.
"It's nice to have two guys that compete hard," Shanno said. "Depending on the night, one shoots one and the other shoots two. I can count on that."
Freshman Hayden Thompson has been a solid addition to the lineup. Thompson currently has a 44.40 9-hole adjusted average, third on the team behind Beam and Jorgenson.
"He has a lot of experience even though he's a freshman," Shanno said. "I know he gives us a solid third scorer."
Will Bryant, Kellen Rose, Richard Rost and Christian Harris are also in the varsity lineup.
Both of Coach Shanno's teams return to action in Shenandoah this week. The boys play on Tuesday, with the girls competing on Thursday. Shanno hopes her team can parlay their strong results in the first few outings of the season into a respectable showing this week and onward.
"Continue to improve and grow," she said. "We can tailor practices to meet whatever they feel they need to be more confident."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have results from both golf tournaments in Shenandoah this week.
Check out the full interview with Coach Shanno below.