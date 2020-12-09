(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys basketball team has relied on an experienced lineup on their way to a 3-0 start.
"I am just really glad we got going," Coach Ryan Osburn said. "We were a little skeptical, but last week was a good week for us. We definitely have some things to work on, but we are off to a fast start."
The Panthers notched wins over Rock Port, East Atchison and Bishop LeBlond last week on their way to a title at their own tournament.
"The first two games, we got our pressure and depth going," Osburn said. "We forced several turnovers and those turned into points. In the LeBlond game, it was a dogfight the entire time."
The Panthers' fast start isn't too surprising given the fact they return seven of their top eight players from last season, led by reigning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Tony Osburn. Osburn posted 25.2 points per game in his sophomore season, where Mound City posted a 23-6 record and reached a state sectional. Coach Osburn -- Tony's father -- says the talented junior has made improvements in his game, which could mean trouble for future opponents.
"He's bigger, stronger and in better shape than he's ever been before," Coach Osburn said. "Finishing at the rim with his size is going to make a more effective player. One thing he has to do is make three-pointers more consistently. He's been working on that."
Aside from Osburn, Landon Poppa, Gage Salsbury, Connor Derr, Lane Zembles, William Rother and William Young are also back for the Panthers.
While the pieces are there for a dream season, Coach Osburn is quick to admit there are always areas where his team can improve.
"Definitely guarding in the half-court," Coach Osburn said. "I think we can pressure teams, but when the pace of the game slows down, we have to hunker down and guard in the half-court. I saw glimpses of that in the LeBlond game. They played their game and exposed us."
Coach Osburn also notes that continuing to rebound consistently will be key, too.
Despite their talent and experience, the Panthers are taking a low-key approach to long-term goals, but admits there is one goal lurking on their minds.
"I try not to talk about them," Coach Osburn said of the expectations. "Every time the kids talk about expectations, I tell them it has to be shown at practice if that's where we want to go. The last three years, the seniors have had their seasons cut short at the Civic Arena (in St. Joseph) in the sectional game. If everything works out, we would like to try to be in the hunt and win that game."
Mound City returns to action Friday night against Worth County. The complete interview with Coach Osburn can be heard below.