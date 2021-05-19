(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr softball team opens the season with their sights set on a third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Like many programs, the Raiderettes have navigated their way through a hectic preseason while dealing with track and golf schedules.
"Anytime you do this, you have issues," Coach Bret Ruggles said. "It's been tricky, but it's not like we are new to this problem.
The Raiderettes already have a scrimmage with Creston under their belt.
Mount Ayr entered last year's postseason at 7-4 and on a two-game losing streak. However, they didn't let that stop them from a return trip to Fort Dodge. The Raiderettes caught fire in regional play with wins over Nodaway Valley, Woodward-Granger and Earlham before ending their season with a loss to eventual Class 2A state champion Ogden in the state quarterfinals.
"I'm proud that we were able to find something that clicked in the regional," Ruggles said.
The Raiderettes' top hitter -- Sam Stewart -- and their catcher -- Abigail Barnes -- graduated, but those are the only contributors Mount Ayr lost.
Junior Adalyn Reynolds returns to the circle after posting a 10-4 record with a 1.92 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 84 innings last season. Alexa Anderson and Zoey Larsen give Coach Ruggles' squad some pitching depth and could see their fair share of starts this season.
"Zoey has had a phenomenal start to the season," Ruggles said. "I really like the way she is throwing the ball. I look for her to pick up some more innings. I'm happy with our pitching."
Ruggles expects eighth-grader Breya Nickle and freshman Hayden Ruggles to split time behind the dish. Neither has experience at the prep level, but Ruggles feels their ceilings are high.
"It might be a little awkward to start the season," he said. "But having two experienced pitchers will help."
Offensively, Anderson leads the way (.475/.547/.762, 16 RBIs). Halsie Barnes (.386/.440/.409), Maddie Stewart (.333/.400/.333), Rachel Sobotka (.311/.380/.667), Reynolds (.244/.286/.400), Channler Hennle (.205/.262/.487), Payten Lambert (.237/.286/.289) and Makayla Jones return to the lineup as well.
The Raiderettes will be busy in the season's opening week. They open their season on Tuesday against Clarke, followed by Pride of Iowa Conference tilts with Lenox (Wednesday) and Bedford (Thursday). They close the week with a May 29th trip to Winterset for their tournament.
"It's going to be tough," Ruggles said. "The Winterset Tournament will be a great one for us. There are a lot of great teams there. It's going to come down to our experience and leadership, which is great. Sometimes, hitting the ground running against some great teams is good for us. Our experience is going to be valuable, especially early."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ruggles.
