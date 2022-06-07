(Greenfield) -- Nathan Russell's dream of playing college football looked bleak at one time, but the Nodaway Valley's seasoned signal-caller will take his talents to Cornell College next year.
"It's huge," Russell said about his commitment. "I remember talking to my middle school coach and saying I wanted to play college football at a young age. Being able to make the dream come true is awesome."
Russell presented the ability to grasp multiple offenses and philosophies and tons of experience, but he admits interest from college coaches was initially low.
"(Playing college football) was a priority in my freshman or sophomore year, but I wasn't really seeing much interest. By my junior year, I was looking for schools academically. I was close to going to Iowa State to be a student, but then I got a letter from Cornell saying they were interested in me."
That led to Russell visiting their campus.
"After that visit, everything was set," he said.
Cornell's academic structure, particularly its schedule, appealed to Russell.
"They have a unique schedule," he said. "They do one class for 18 days rather than multiple classes. It helps student-athletes manage their time better. It's effective. And I thought it was a good program."
Of course, he liked the football program, too.
"They're D3, but they have a D1 mindset," Russell said. "They treat their players well, have a bunch of full-time coaches, go to nice hotels and use charter buses. If I was going to play somewhere, I wanted to play somewhere that was fun. (Cornell) felt like a good place."
Russell flourished into a pocket passer at Nodaway Valley with 4,741 passing yards and 47 touchdowns during his career. And Russell achieved success under four head coaches in four years.
"In high school, I was a pocket presence guy," he said. "I had negative rushing yards every year of high school. Getting faster is big, along with making the reads. But I think learning four schemes in four years will help the transition. I'm accustomed to learning something new and rolling with it."
Russell hopes to contribute to the Bears, but he's also focused on enjoying his college years.
"I want to have fun," he said. "I want to enjoy my time there and meet great people. I'm excited."
Russell plans to study actuarial science at Cornell. Check out the full interview with him below.