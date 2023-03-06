(Conception Junction) -- An experienced and tight-knit lineup has flourished for Platte Valley boys basketball. And the result is a return to the state semifinals.
After missing the past two years, Coach Tim Jermain's team is back among the final four left standing in Class 1.
"Any time you're still playing at this time of the year, there's a lot of excitement," Jermain said. "This team set a lot of high goals at the end of last season."
This year's trip to Springfield comes after a 54-48 win over Green City in a state quarterfinal on Friday. Jermain credits his team's defense in the win.
"We had to contain their offense," he said. "I thought we did a great job of not penetrating our defense. And we only allowed one shot. It was a strong effort."
Their defensive success isn't a surprise. They pride themselves on that facet of the game.
"We hang our hat on our defense being consistent," Jermain said. "Defensively, we're committed. When we lost last year, we could not keep teams off the boards. We had to be a better rebounding team. That's led to our success."
Offensively, the core of Matt Jermain, Memphis Bliley, Alex Mattson, Wyatt Miller, Carter Luke, Brandon McQueen and Justin Miller have played plenty of basketball together during their lives. That shows with their unselfish style and crisp ball movement.
"This core has played together for years," Jermain said. "They enjoy playing together and trust their teammates. They do a good job of sharing the ball."
Last year's district semifinal exit at the hands of Worth County fueled this year's postseason run. Platte Valley brought every back and churned through the season with a 28-2 record.
"We didn't have any seniors," Jermain said. "They were disappointed with how our year ended. They set their minds to getting better and ending the season in Springfield. Everyone improved individually, and they became a better team."
Platte Valley is the combination of Jefferson and South Nodaway. Many of this year's contributors grew up watching the Jefferson program have plenty of success, including a state title in 2019. Now, it's their turn.
"We're not getting caught up in the moment," Jermain said. "We're focusing on the game. There's a lot of excitement and distractions, but we'll focus on what we set our goals on."
Platte Valley gets two-time defending champion South Iron in a state semifinal. The Panthers come into that matchup at 26-4.
"We have to stop their transition," Jermain said. "We've talked about the importance of limiting transition points. We need to keep our defense from getting penetrated. They have three of four players that are relentless driving to the basketball. Offensively, we'll shoot a good percentage if we take quality shots and take care of the basketball."
Platte Valley/South Iron is a noon tip on Thursday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jermain.