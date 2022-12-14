(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak bowling teams have officially hit the lanes and are making big strides to start the 2022-23 season.
Both boys and girls squads are 1-1 on the year, each having beat Tri-Center but lost to Shenandoah.
“[The season] has started off well,” Red Oak head coach Michael Nordeen said. “They’re improving every week. They’re learning, they’re trying to get better, they're helping each other, so it’s pretty exciting to see where we could go.”
On the boys side, Jonah Wemhoff stands as the lone senior for the Tigers, and is currently third on the team in total pins with 945.
Wemhoff is not far behind the team’s leading pair of juniors in Ethan Kuipers (973) and Hunter Jarrett (955), while freshman newcomer Cale Hall (938) and junior Maddex McCunn (842) round out the varsity lineup.
“It’s just them trying to lead each other and get better,” Nordeen said. “Their averages are getting better every week. We don’t have guys getting those 200s every week, but if we can get consistency and get them up to that 180, 190 level, which they’re right there nipping at the heels of that, it’ll make us a very competitive bowling team.”
Red Oak’s girls team has had to deal with an illness bug making its way through the roster, so the results and stats are slightly skewed through the first few weeks of the season.
Despite having gone 0-9 a season ago, there’s an abundance of optimism surrounding Red Oak girls bowling thanks to the fact that every single starter from a youthful 2021-22 campaign returned to the lanes for the Tigers this year.
Those include Ashley Wilkins, who led the team in total pins last year, along with Kiley Riibe, Ilana Johnson, Marissa Williams, Lizzy Baucom, Natalie Baucom and Claire Eitzen.
The addition of senior Bella Glassel has served the Tigers well, while Williams is the team’s leading scorer through the first three meets.
“I like to say our girls have the most swagger of any bowling team in the state of Iowa,” Nordeen said. “They just get out there and they get excited about it. They just have a great bond and they enjoy bowling together. Bowling is an individual sport, but it also has that team aspect and that’s what’s gonna help them in the long run.”
Due to the fact of being in the Hawkeye Ten, Red Oak’s schedule is a minefield and the competition remains at a high level.
“[I want to see] competitiveness and consistency,” Nordeen said. “If you look at the Hawkeye Ten, holy cow, it’s probably the toughest bowling conference in the state. Lewis Central, Saint Albert, Shenandoah, there are just some great, great bowling programs around here. So, if our kids can just go out and compete, hang with these kids and sneak a couple games here and there against these guys and build that confidence, it can go a long way for them when it comes to state-qualifying time.”
As the season progresses, the Tigers look to continue moving its bowling programs in the right direction; something that they have done in the young season thus far.
“I’m a big believer in ‘if you believe, you’ll achieve,’” Nordeen said. “I told the kids that our goal is state. We just gotta battle all year long and get to that state level. Our kids don’t really have that individual goal to make it to state, they see it as a team effort this year. If we can build as a team and get better as a team, we’ll be able to compete and be successful in the lanes.”
Both Red Oak boys and girls teams will be back in action Friday when they host Clarinda at Red Oak Lanes.
Hear the full interview with Nordeen below.