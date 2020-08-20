(Oakland) -- The Riverside football team enters 2020 a year older and with the hopes of parlaying last year's strong finish into a successful season.
"We've had really good practices so far," Coach Darrell Frain said. "The kids are getting better. We like where we are at. We just got to keep progressing."
The Bulldogs were 2-7 last year, but like what they saw down the stretch, winning two of their final four games after starting 0-5.
"We've just got to build on the little things we did," Frain said. "We are getting after it as hard as we go. That's one thing I've sold. Hopefully when it comes time to execute, we'll be able to do that also."
Quarterback Austin Kremkoski enters the season with a year of experience under his belt. The junior threw for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while also adding 506 yards and five scores with his legs. Coach Frain is expecting big things from his signal-caller this season.
"I think Austin could really take off this year," he said. "I know he's done a lot of camps. He really wants to be a quarterback. That's kind of his passion. He spends a lot of time in it. He throws the ball really darn well and he can also run it. We're expecting a lot out of him. He's just got to step up and do what he can do."
Kremkoski is Riverside's top returning rusher, but Frain anticipates junior Rhett Bentley will make the transition from tight end to running back.
While the rushing game might be a bit of an unknown, Kremkoski has plenty of weapons at his disposal. Senior Brogan Allensworth is back after hauling in 31 passes for 580 yards and four scores last season while senior Drake Woods hauled in 13 catches for 174 yards. Jace Rose, Aiden Bell and Caden Manzer also hauled in passes last season. Ethan Reicks figures to transition to tight end.
"We expect all those guys to catch some passes this year and have big years on offense," Frain said.
If the Bulldogs are to see improvements this season, Frain feels it will come down to the fundamentals.
"Turnovers and penalties," he said. "I know at least two games we were competitive in, and lost, that we got inside the 10 or 15 many times and either had a penalty or turnover that ended it for us. We had chances last year and just didn't come through. This year, if we do that, we'll be able to get a few more wins along the way."
Riverside opens their season next Friday against Red Oak. The Tigers were 0-9 last season, but that doesn't mean the Bulldogs are overlooking them.
"I think they have some really good skill people," Frain said. "Those kids get after it. I know their record didn't show it, but they get after it. Hopefully, we can contain them and have a chance when it comes down to the end."
When it comes to goals, Coach Frain isn't afraid to admit his team is aiming high. It's the only way he knows.
"We always approach every game like we are going to win it," he said. "The ultimate goal every year is we want to advance far into the playoffs and have a chance to get to the dome. If you don't approach it that way, I don't think you have a chance to get there. We are throwing it out there, hopefully we can win some games and you never know what could happen at the end of the season."
The complete interview with Coach Frain can be heard below.