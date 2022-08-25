(Oakland) -- Riverside volleyball opened their season with a pair of wins earlier this week. The Bulldogs took down both Bedford and Essex in a triangular on Tuesday to open up the 2022 season.
“I thought we did really well,” Coach Brooke Flathers told KMA Sports. “We’ve been focusing a lot on taking care of our side of the net and working on the fundamental execution. I thought our girls did a really nice job of that and played our game most of the time.”
This year’s Bulldogs group is full of experience with just one senior gone from a team that went 23-14 a year ago. Sophomore Ayla Richardson and senior Veronica Andrusyshyn are continuing to share the setting duties while Andrusyshyn joins with fellow senior Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, junior Elyssa Amdor and sophomore Sophia Taylor as a strong group of hitters.
Senior libero Madi Baldwin is also back for Riverside, and junior Carly Henderson and senior Lili McCready are stepping into and filling in big roles this season.
“This year, the first week of practice was a little bit of a shock,” Flathers said. “The girls just kind of knew what the expectation was. We’re going to push them because they’re capable, and we want to continue to get better.”
Coach Flathers says her team is not resting on the laurels of their past success and the fact that they have plenty of experience. They’re continuing to push while using the motto, “One Day Better.”
“It’s maybe a turning point in the program for us right now,” she said. “These (senior) girls have been in it for four years now, and the younger girls are really looking up to them and their leadership right now.”
With recent success and experience on their side, Coach Flathers is excited to see the continued versatility of this year’s team.
“The girls would tell you they don’t really have an assigned position,” Flathers said. “We kind of play them everywhere because it gives us an advantage offensively when we can move our hitters around to make them more successful. We’re kind of playing where everybody will end up in the end right now, but we’ve got some girls that have stepped up and some more that will continue to do that.”
Riverside continues their slate this weekend when they travel to the AHSTW Tournament. Others scheduled to be there include AHSTW, Atlantic, CAM, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham, East Mills and Essex.
“I think there’s a good mix of teams there,” Flathers said. “We just need to take care of the ball on our side of the net no matter the competition. If we can control the ball on our side of the net that will be the key this weekend.”
Listen to much more with Coach Flathers from Thursday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.