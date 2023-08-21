(Shenandoah) -- As the 2023 volleyball season begins, optimism is high around the Shenandoah volleyball program.
"I'm super excited for the upcoming season," Shenandoah Coach Toni Comstock tells KMA Sports. "We have a lot of returners. These returners used to be freshmen and sophomores. Now, they're older. They're talented and skilled. These girls are going to do amazing things this year."
The preseason production from this group has received high praise from Comstock.
"This is by far the best year of practices we've had in the first week," she said. "We've put in a lot of time and effort on the fundamentals. We did a lot in the offseason, and we had a lot of girls play club volleyball in the offseason. It gave them an extra opportunity to keep their skills fine-tuned."
The Fillies went 17-14 last year, including a 3-6 record in the Hawkeye Ten. All but one contributor returns to the lineup this year. However, their lone departure, Kate Lantz, is a big one. Lantz was second on the team in kills (161) last season.
"She's going to be missed greatly," Comstock said. "But her being gone opens another door for somebody else to step up."
Last year's kill leader, Ashlynn Hodges, is back for her junior year. Hodges recorded 220 kills in 2022. She will likely take on a more versatile role in 2023.
"I think Ashlynn can grow her game by not just playing the outside position," Comstock said. "She's very mentally tough. She understands the game, which is a huge asset for us. She's a smart player. She played in the offseason, and that benefits us."
Sophomore Lynnae Green had 93 kills, while Jenna Burdorf and Caroline Rogers are back after posting 72 and 54 kills, respectively.
The Fillies leaned on two setters last year: Aliyah Parker (304 assists) and Peyton Athen (295). Comstock said that probably won't change this year, but Parker could benefit from Lantz's departure.
"Last year, we ran a 6-2," she said. "I think we're still looking at that 6-2. But losing Kate Lantz gives an opportunity for Aliyah Parker to hit in the front row. She's really stepped up her game in the front row."
Shenandoah ranked fourth in KMA Sports Preseason Prognostication. Comstock feels that -- and perhaps more -- is attainable for her team.
"With the talent we have, I want us to be in the top three of the Hawkeye Ten," she said. "We have the ability to do it. And we want to make that first trip to state. We want to put Shenandoah on the map. We're motivating each other. My goal is for their morale to stay that way. That will go a long way."
Shenandoah opens its season on August 29th against Glenwood on the KMAX-Stream. Hear the full interview with Coach Comstock below.