(Milo) -- The Southeast Warren softball team is back in a familiar place and ready to make more noise.
One year removed from a third-place finish in Class 1A, Coach Cody Reynolds' team returns to the state tournament after a 23-4 season.
"This is why the kids put in all the hard work in the offseason," Reynolds said. "The ultimate goal is to get to Fort Dodge. Momentum is going in the right direction, and the kids are pumped up. We're glad to be back."
Making the Warhawks' 15th appearance at Fort Dodge was an unspoken goal throughout the season.
"We don't like to set goals that require thinking about something," Reynolds said. "It's game-by-game. The pieces were there to make a run to the state tournament."
They concluded their state tournament run with a 3-0 win over Exira-EHK.
The offense scraped those runs against Exira-EHK ace Macy Emgarten while Southeast Warren ace Alivia Ruble struck out 13 on three hits and two walks.
"The kids just kept their composure," Reynolds said. "They didn't get down. We struggled offensively. We felt confident going in, and I didn't foresee our team striking out 10 times against Macy, but our offense did enough to put pressure on. And Alivia was unbelievable. It was an unbelievable game."
Seven of the nine starters from last year's state tournament team are in the lineup this year, so their big-game experience might have paid dividends in the regional final win.
"Half of our teams are juniors and seniors, and the other half is eighth-graders through sophomores," Reynolds said. "It's a good blend. They expect to win when we step on the field. They've played a ton of softball."
Ruble has a 1.28 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 93 innings, and the Warhawks' offense hits .393 and scored 237 runs this season.
Junior Kaylee Tigner is a steady force at the plate with a .492 average and 25 RBI, and Emma King hits .468 with 19 RBI, Jaycee Neer adds a .468 average and 30 RBI, and Kaylee Bauer hits .446 with 17 RBI.
Breanna Nolte (.438, team-high 41 RBI), Josie Hartman (.425, 19 RBI), Lexi Clendenen (.348, 13 RBI), Natalie Geisler (.321, 12 RBI) and Ruble (.221, 30 RBI) complete the Warhawks' dangerous lineup.
Southeast Warren won their opening round game at state last year and hope for a similar result on Tuesday when they face Remsen, St. Mary's.
The Hawks (27-2) are an unknown commodity to Southeast Warren, but they hit .352 as a team, led by sophomore Mya Bunkers (.435, 40 RBI).
"I don't know a lot about them," Reynolds said. "We're looking forward to playing them. We won't go into it blind. We're going to do what we do and give them everything we have."
Southeast Warren and Remsen, St. Mary's is at 5:30 on Tuesday. Trevor Maeder has reports from that game on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96).
Check out the full interview with Coach Reynolds below.