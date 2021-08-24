(Corning) -- Southwest Valley has never started a season with a loss and hopes to win their ninth consecutive season-opening game when they trek to Central Decatur on Friday.
"This will be my sixth year," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "We've got the culture right where we want it, and we are ready to push back into the playoffs."
The Timberwolves were 6-3 in 2020, led by quarterback Brendan Knapp. Knapp proved himself as a dual-threat in the backfield last year, with 612 passing yards, 1,007 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns (7 passing, 12 rushing).
Knapp took the reins of Southwest Valley's option-oriented offense midway through his freshman season and is entering his third full season as the signal-caller.
"It's been great," Donahoo said about Knapp. "Each year, he's had competition. Brendan knows he has to earn his spot each day, and he does that. He's a very vocal leader. He knows all the stuff on the offense. Things don't rattle that guy, and that's important for the quarterback position."
Aside from Knapp, classmates Hunter Crill, Cade Myers and Blake Thomas will see an increased workload on offense. Crill carried the rock 57 times for 245 yards and three scores in 2020. Myers rushed for 144 yards on 28 totes last season and caught seven passes while Thomas is back from an early-season injury he sustained in 2020.
"Cade Myers is going to have a big year for us," Donahoo said. "He's played as a thumper fullback for us in the past, but we are getting to get him more involved. We expected him (Thomas) to have a big year for us last year."
Isaac Currin, Bradlee Grantz, Owen Wilkinson and Marshall Knapp caught passes last year, too.
The Timberwolves also have some experienced hog mollies on the offensive line with Robbie Barnes, Dalton Calkins and Jacob Roberts.
Defensively, Coach Donahoo's squad has to replace a pair of first-team all-district choices on the front seven -- Tallen Myers and Tucker TePoel.
However, Cade Myers, Barnes, Collin Jacobs, Kale Haffner and company expected to fill the void left by the dynamic duo.
"We get after the quarterback," Donahoo said. "It's going to be the same thing. We have to get after the quarterback."
The T-Wolves will be chasing an athletic quarterback on Friday when they face Pride of Iowa Conference foe Central Decatur.
Senior Matthew Boothe returns under center for the Cardinals after tossing for 1,163 yards and six scores in 2020.
"He's a dynamic athlete," Donahoo said. "Anytime you bring back pieces, it's going to be tough. They don't get flustered easily. They have a lot of returning pieces, are well-coached and very aggressive on both sides of the ball."
Friday's clash marks the fifth meeting between Southwest Valley and Central Decatur. Central Decatur was a 42-22 victor in their most recent meeting, which came in 2019.
The Timberwolves tend to be methodical on offense, so Donahoo says his team needs to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them.
"Finish possessions," Donahoo said. "We can't kill drives with penalties. I don't have a lot of plays for 3rd & 15, so we've got to finish on the offensive side of the ball."
Cody Konecne will be in Leon on Friday night with updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Donahoo.