(Nebraska City) -- A state-ranked 8-player battle in Nebraska is one of the featured matchups in KMAland on Friday night.
Lourdes Central Catholic enters the 2021 season ranked No. 6 in Class D-1, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Their opponent on Friday is the OWH’s No. 2 ranked D-2 team, Falls City Sacred Heart.
“Sacred Heart, for 30 years, has been a huge rival,” Knights coach Jon Borer said. “Unfortunately for us, it’s been a little one-sided. We haven’t beat them in a long time. The kids are hungry and excited about that. You never want to play your potentially best opponent in the regular season the first game out, but that’s how the schedule sets up.”
Coach Borer’s team has been working hard all off-season in preparation for what figures to be a very successful season.
The 2020 team lost their first two games, won their final five regular season contests, picked up a first round playoff win and then competed well with eventual champion Dundy County Stratton before falling, 48-30. And many contributors to that team are back.
“Any time you have a lot of seniors who are invested and want to get after it, it makes for a good season,” Borer said. “When you have 12 seniors, it just makes a huge difference. We have great leadership. They really developed over the summer into leaders, doing things on their own and looking out for the younger kids. It’s just been so much fun to see our older kids helping our younger kids.”
Quarterback Blake Miller is possibly the biggest name on the team, given his college recruiting interest. At this point, Coach Borer believes Miller is honing in on walking on to Nebraska.
Along with Miller, Aidan Aldana, Will Funke, Joe Kearney and Beau Lee are into their senior seasons after multi-year contributions.
“They have all been staples on the field since they were sophomores,” Borer said. “Add their other classmates, and I really feel it’s going to be an exciting year. These kids are working hard and dialed in.”
They will have to be dialed in immediately with a trip to face the Irish on the slate to open the year.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a better coach than Doug Goltz,” Borer said. “He’s been doing it a long time and has, I think, seven state championships. It’s a tough task any time you have to play them. Our kids are excited.
“They have a large senior class, too. They have a few holes to fill, but it’s Sacred Heart. They always find a way to do it. We just have to work our best to prepare and be ready to be our best this Friday.”
Kenny Larabee will provide reports from Falls City on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full Week 1 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 runs from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Borer below.