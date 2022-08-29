(Mondamin) -- A seasoned West Harrison football squad kicked off their 2022 season on a strong note last week.
Up next for the Hawkeyes is a pivotal Class 8-Player District 10 matchup with another seasoned bunch.
Coach Andrew Stevenson's team had little trouble with Siouxland Christian, cruising to a 59-8 win.
The Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers and posted 223 yards of offense on just 35 plays in the dominant win.
"Our defense is talented and our offense was efficient," Stevenson said. "We tried to fine-tune what we needed to and know what we need to work on in week two. We're rolling in the right direction."
West Harrison returned all but one contributor from last year's 4-4 team. Many of this year's standouts come into the season after a memorable 2021-22 sports year that featured the basketball program's first trip to state and a substate final trip in baseball.
"They came in with a bunch of confidence," Stevenson said. "But they feel they still have something to prove. It's a fun thing. They've set the tone for the younger guys. It's good for the program to watch them do what they do."
The Hawkeyes had success on the ground and through the air on Friday. Mason McIntosh was 5-for-6 with 92 yards and three scores while Walker Rife added a touchdown pass.
West Harrison's ground attack managed 116 yards and three scores on 28 carries. McIntosh, Rife and Nolan Birdsall each found the end zone once. Coach Stevenson hopes his team can post more balanced offensive efforts as the season progresses.
"We want to be a balanced team so we can keep the defense guessing as much as possible," he said. "My style has always been run-heavy, but we have the horses to toss the ball around as much as we like, so that's opened my philosophy a little bit. If we do that, it's hard for teams to game plan against us."
Mason King had two touchdown catches on Friday while Birdsall and Koleson Evans grabbed one apiece.
Defensively, the Hawkeyes held Siouxland Christian to only 25 yards. They also snagged three interceptions and recovered four fumbles. Linebacker Sage Evans had a fumble recovery and two interceptions to spark their stellar outing.
"Everybody out there has a year of starting experience under their belt," Stevenson said. "They've been playing together for years, and the communication level is high. They're a gifted group of athletes."
West Harrison kicks off Class 8-Player District 10 play on Friday night when they face Exira-EHK. The Spartans were also impressive in their season opener -- a 61-22 win over Griswold.
Like West Harrison, Exira-EHK returns an experienced bunch, highlighted by senior quarterback Trey Petersen.
"They're very similar to us," Stevenson said. "They have a lot of experience. We know Trey does a great job."
The last two meetings have been high-scoring affairs -- a 56-42 West Harrison win in 2020 and a 40-34 Exira-EHK victory in 2021.
Points are expected to be plenty, so limiting miscues is a must.
"The team that makes the least amount of mistakes is probably going to come out on top," Coach Stevenson said. "It always come down to the offensive and defensive line, but it's also depends on who is the most disciplined. Sometimes we get a little too anxious. We have to put the chain and bring it in. We just need to do focus on what they give us, do our assignments and limit penalties."
Check out of all KMA Sports' football coverage on Friday night from 6:20 to midnight. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Stevenson below.