(Grant City) -- A pair of efficient rushing attacks collide Friday night when Worth County hosts Rock Port in a Class 8-Player district quarterfinal.
For Worth County, the Tigers come in rested and ready to make another deep postseason run after a 7-2 regular season.
"Our kids had high expectations coming into the season," Coach Jon Adwell said. "We came up a couple of games short of running the gamut in the regular season, but they've learned a lot. The losses we had allowed us to look at ourselves and see what we needed to do. "
Worth County's two losses came to No. 1 North Andrew and No. 3 Albany by a combined 10 points.
"The Albany game, we saw that we had to cut back on our mental mistakes," Adwell said. "We didn't get the job done, but our kids did a good job of evaluating and getting the job done. That lit a fire in their belly."
The Tigers traditionally lean on a run-heavy attack. That's still true behind 1,058 yards and 20 touchdowns from Levi Cassavaugh. However, their passing attack has given them some balance, thanks to junior quarterback Tyler New.
New has completed 72.3% of his passes for 961 yards and 22 touchdowns. Dylan McIntyre has been his go-to receiver with 33 catches for 696 yards and 13 scores. Worth County's balanced offensive attack has dropped 58.2 points per game.
"We've been able to throw the ball a little bit," Adwell said. "We don't throw it a lot. But when we do, we go for the jugular and try to make it really count."
Worth County is the No. 3 in a loaded Class 8-Player District 4. They open their postseason slate against Rock Port (6-3).
The Blue Jays resemble Worth County teams of years past. Their run-first offense has put up 2,146 yards and 39 touchdowns behind the trio of Aidan Burke (517 yards, 14 TDs), Micah Makings (744 yards, 13 TDs) and Phillip Herron (665 yards, 7 TDs).
"They're a fundamental team," Adwell said. "They know what they like to do and they do it well. We have to be sound and disciplined. They get down hill, play old-school football and want to get in a slugfest with you. Hopefully, we can contain them."
The physical style of play presented by both teams makes the battle in the trenches ever so important.
"It's going to come down to who can be more disciplined up front," Adwell said. "And turnovers and not making mistakes. That will be the difference in the game."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Adwell.