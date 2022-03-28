The Lewis Central boys soccer team brings a loaded offense into 2022 with the hopes of bouncing back from the disappointing end of last year's season.
"It's going to be tough," said Coach James Driver. "There's a lot of talented teams that we will be playing this year, but I have confidence in our guys and our coaching staff. I think we will be up to the challenge."
Coach Driver says he has liked what he's seen from his team so far.
"I tell the guys to embrace the journey and make the most of each opportunity. Our program provides a competitive environment. With hard work, success will come."
The success has come for the Titans, three years removed from a state championship.
"Each year, players have their own goals," Driver said. "But our team goals remain the same. We start with our short-term goals -- winning the conference and city. Hopefully, accomplishing those two will prepare us to have a late run and get us to the state tournament. The guys are putting in hard work."
The Titans entered 2021 as the defending state champions and put together a strong season. Unfortunately, their repeat bid fell short with a 4-3 loss to Sioux City West in a substate final.
"Last year's result left a sour taste in our mouths," Driver said. "We've been working extremely hard so far. The guys are using it as motivation to prepare."
Coach Driver's team returns their top four goal scorers from last year -- Colton Costello (18), Jonah Churchill (15), Boston Hensley (11) and Will Devine (11).
They also added St. Albert transfer Brayden Shepard. Shepard led the Hawkeye Ten in goals scored as freshman, striking gold 30 times. Shepard's addition means the Titans have five of the Hawkeye Ten's top 10 returning scorers.
"It's nice to have some solid guys back," he said. "They have experience. And Brayden had an explosive season last year. I'm looking forward to adding his firepower to the offense."
While the offense is loaded, the Titans have to replace last year's goalkeeper, Kyle Gappa. Gappa allowed only 16 goals in just under 1,500 minutes and is now playing soccer at Upper Iowa.
Driver says Devine -- an Iowa Western commit -- will likely move to the goalie box while senior Adam Miller might also see some minutes.
"Will is a phenomenal player on the field," Driver said. "So it's a tough decision to take him off the field, but he just signed to play goalkeeper at Iowa Western. With those two guys back there, I have no concern with our goalkeeping duties."
The Titans enter this season with a hard-nosed mentality. They hope that approach parlays into late-season success.
"We want to work hard," Driver said. "We have a talented group and want to remain confident in our ability. We hope it starts to click when it matters most."
Lewis Central opens the season on Tuesday against Indianola. Check out the full interview with Coach Driver below.