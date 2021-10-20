(Grant City) -- Two perennial Missouri 8-player powers clash for a Grand River Conference Championship on Friday when No. 1 Worth County hosts No. 5 Stanberry.
The Tigers enter Friday's showdown with an 8-0 record after a thrilling 70-50 win over North Andrew last week.
"They're a much better team than what their record shows," Worth County head coach Jon Adwell said about North Andrew. "Their freshman quarterback doesn't play like a freshman. They came out and punched us in the mouth and were tough to slow down. We had to hang on. Luckily, our offense was clicking and kept us rolling."
Aydan Gladstone completed nine passes for 162 yards and five touchdowns on Friday. Jackson Runde was his favorite target, hauling in six balls for 108 yards and two scores.
"We throw in play-action," Adwell said. "When we throw it, he is very efficient, and we score a lot when we throw the ball. Aydan is throwing with a lot of confidence because he knows his receivers are going to get the ball."
The aerial attack is a pleasant surprise this season, led by Gladstone's 860 yards and 25 touchdowns.
"We spent quite a bit of time this summer throwing the ball," he said. "I told the kids we were going to throw the ball more. We've been very efficient with it. Hopefully, that continues."
The run game is still stout, too, led by Alex Rinehart's 1,447 yards and 18 scores while averaging 15.2 yards per carry. Adwell feels his team's success throwing the rock is because of their potent rushing attack.
"When you run the ball well, people hone in on that," he said.
The Tigers average 68.5 points per game with a margin of victory of 48.5 points per game. Their dominance has ascended them to the top of the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
"Whether we are the number one team or not is to be questioned," Adwell said. "It all comes down to whoever comes out on top at the end. When you get that tag, you get everyone's best shot, so we have to stay grounded."
Their next shot comes from Stanberry, who previously held the top ranking before back-to-back hiccups with North Shelby and East Atchison by a combined seven points.
Like Worth County, the Bulldogs have found some success in the passing game, led by quarterback Austin Schwebach's 574 passing yards and nine scores. Many of Schwebach's passes have landed in the hands of his brother, Austin, who has 15 snags for 423 yards and five scores. Tucker Schieber poses as a threat in the backfield for Stanberry, tallying 652 yards and nine scores at a clip of 10.2 yards per tote.
"They are an exceptional team," Adwell said. "They have some of the best athletes around. Coach (Shane) Hilton will have them ready to play."
Worth County and Stanberry have combined for nine championships and 15 state finals appearances. Worth County has won nine of the last 15 matchups but suffered a 44-14 defeat to Stanberry in 2020. The winner of Friday's contest likely secures at least the two seed in their district and clinches the GRC Championship. Adwell expects the margin for error to be slim.
"We have to limit our mistakes," he said. "Turnovers will be a factor as well. We've come out on the top end of that. If we take care of the ball and slow them down, it will give us a chance."
Morgan Guyer will be in Grant City on Friday night for this state-rated doozy. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.