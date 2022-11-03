(Tarkio) -- While the regular season may have ended with their first loss of the year, the East Atchison Wolves are primed to redeem themselves on Friday in an 8-player district quarterfinal against Albany.
The Wolves (8-1) were riding high at 8-0 heading into their final regular season matchup two weeks ago. However, they would come up short against a red-hot Platte Valley (8-1) squad 30-16.
"The atmosphere was great and the effort on both sides was really good, while the game didn't turn out for us, I feel like we learned a lot about ourselves," Head Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports. "Platte Valley is a really good football team and it wouldn't surprise me if they're right there in the mix for a district championship."
Notably, Platte Valley was able to bottle up running back Jarrett Spinnato to just 61 rushing yards and 35 yards receiving. The senior back has totaled 1,010 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards, 20 rushing, and five receiving touchdowns this season
"He's score a touchdown offensively, defensively, special teams -- anyway you can," said Behrens. "We didn't do a great job of getting him in space against Platte Valley and they did a good job of bottling him up."
However, Spinnato hasn't been alone, as senior Braden Graves has also amassed over 600 rushing yards along with nine touchdowns. In addition, sophomore quarterback Blake Simmons has racked up 10 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns.
As a team, the Wolves average 7.8 yards per carry and 49.3 points per game. Behrens attributes a lot of that to the blockers up front.
"(Charlie Litherbury) really anchors our offensive line and he's done a great job and then Collin Hedlund has also done a phenomenal job as a junior, and then we've had a freshman in Tate Johnson step in at center, and he's only missed about three snaps on the season," said Behrens. "Our tight ends have done a great job blocking too -- Trent Kingery and Owen Derosier."
That explosive run game will be critical in their matchup with Albany (8-1) on Friday, as Behrens expects to see some similar keys from their loss to Platte Valley.
"We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage, and they'll bring a little more pressure than we've seen the past few weeks so we've got to be ready for that," said Behrens. "Especially in the playoffs if the weather is going to be what it is on Friday -- wet and gross -- we've got to take care of the football."
Meanwhile, East Atchison has held opposing teams to 12.6 points per game defensively. Platte Valley was just the second time the Wolves gave up over 20 points -- the other in a win against Rock Port in September. In addition, Litherbury has been a dominant linebacker for the Wolves leading the team with 119 tackles, good for 13.2 a game, and nine tackles for loss.
"(Litherbury) is a tough kid -- we had a new assistant coach come on this year and when he first looked at Charlie he said 'that kid's a linebacker,'" said Behrens. "We had Braden (Graves) go down with an injury early in the season and gave Charlie a shot at linebacker and he did a great job."
The switch to linebacker for Litherbury has also brought some flexibility defensively, most notably Graves sliding down to the defensive line. Additionally, senior Collin Hedlund has wreaked havoc in opponent's backfields, tallying a team-high 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior Weston Klosek isn't far behind, with 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Spinnato also currently leads the Wolves with three interceptions.
That stout defense will be put to the test on Friday against Albany as they look to slow down Warriors senior quarterback Kemper Cline.
"They're a pretty quarterback-centric offense this year and have (Cline) in the shotgun a lot more than Coach Fountain has done in the past with some of his groups," said Behrens. "He's their trigger man and they have a lot of read schemes with him whether it be veer option or trap option and off of that they'll pull it and run some RPO game where they're pulling it and throwing to their good receivers down field."
Kline currently leads the Warriors in rushing with 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns on 127 carries. Additionally, Kline has gone 85/132 passing for 1,281 yards and 25 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
Ethan Hewett and Tom Moore will have the call from Tarkio Friday night on KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with East Atchison Head Coach Aaron Behrens below: