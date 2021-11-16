(Maryville) -- Fremont-Mills alum and Northwest Missouri State linebacker Sam Phillips has been named to the All-MIAA football third team.
Phillips, who had 22 total tackles and four tackles for loss this season, is among a slew of honorees for the Bearcats.
Defensive lineman Sam Roberts was picked as the Defensive Player of the Year and is a first team choice for Northwest. Running back Al McKeller, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, defensive lineman Zach Howard, linebacker Jackson Barnes and defensive back Cahleel Smith were also first team selections.
Wide receiver Alec Tatum and offensive lineman Gabe Bautz were second team choices while quarterback Mike Hohensee, offensive lineman Mitch Goff and defensive back Isaiah Nimmers were honored on the third team.
Wide receivers Kaden Davis and Imoni Donadelle, defensive lineman Elijah Green, linebacker Brody Buck and defensive backs Drew Dostal and Dedrick Scrambler were honorable mentions. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.