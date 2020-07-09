(Tabor) -- After a rough start, the Fremont-Mills baseball squad is trending in the right direction as they prepare to enter the postseason.
"We've come a long way in the short amount of time we had to prepare for the season," Coach Jake Brown said. "The bats kind of started a little slow early in the season, but we're in a good place right now with our bats. Overall, like I told our team, we've lost a couple of close ones early, but we are trending in the right direction and putting it together at the right time."
The Knights are currently 5-7 after starting the season 1-5. They've tested themselves early and often with contests against St. Albert, Tri-Center, Lenox and Treynor.
"We challenge ourselves," Brown said. "Some of those games might not have been close, but they keep fighting until the game is over with. That's what I love most about this team."
F-M's five victories have come over Essex (twice), Griswold, East Mills and Riverside.
The trio of James Switzer, Seth Malcom and Colton Hauschild have led the way for F-M's offense this season.
"Those three guys are driving our lineup for us," Brown said.
Switzer is currently hitting .410 with a .465 on-base percentage and seven RBI while showing strong leadership skills as one of only three seniors.
"He's been in the program since he's been in eighth-grade," Brown said. "He's been a leader. He does a heckuva job getting on base."
Malcom -- a Nebraska football commit -- has had some success on the baseball diamond, too, with a .424/.537/.848 line and 13 RBI.
"Maybe not a prototypical baseball player," Brown said, "but he's athletic. He works hard, and he's competitive. He's hitting the laces off the baseball in the four-spot for us."
Hauschild is currently hitting .400 with 12 RBI.
"Early on in the season, he wasn't hitting very well," Brown said. "But when he started having success, he was able to find a couple of base hits here or there. He's a very disciplined hitter at the plate."
Kyler Owen, Brady Owen and Brock Hetzel have also been contributors for the Knights' offense. Kyler Owen and Hetzel have also led the Knights on the bump.
Owen -- a freshman -- is currently 2-1 on the year with a 4.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts while Hetzel is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA and has fanned 17 batters.
"They're efficient on the mound, which puts our team in a position to be successful," Brown said.
The Knights finish the regular season Thursday against Shenandoah before opening Class 1A postseason action Saturday against Exira-EHK in Council Bluffs. The Spartans are currently 2-10 on the season, but that doesn't mean the Knights will overlook them.
"As we all know, every record is wiped clean and we start 0-0," Brown said. "They're traditionally baseball-rich. Tom Petersen is a good coach, he's going to coach them up. They're not going to beat themselves. We're going to have to go out and beat them if we want to survive and advance. I'm looking forward to it."
The complete interview with Coach Brown can be heard below.