(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills boys golf team plans to savor their first state tournament experience in program history.
"We are absolutely excited for the opportunity to compete and show what the boys can do with the best competition in the state," Coach Greg Ernster said. "It's exciting times."
At one point, the Knights struggled with low roster numbers. Now they are one of the top teams in the state.
"Hopefully, this creates more interest, buzz and helps grow the sport in Fremont-Mills and southwest Iowa," Ernster said.
The Knights punched their ticket to Newton with a runner-up finish at Friday's Class 1A District Tournament in Anita.
"Golf is great," Ernster said. "If one person lags a little bit, somebody else is there to pick up the pieces. We had some kids show up and make some great shots. They are the reason why we are moving on."
The Knights have been a contender all season, so they liked their chances at qualifying for state.
"We knew districts were going to be tough," Ernster said. "But after sectionals, we thought we could do it. The boys had hope, and believing in yourself is half the battle."
The difference between the Knights' first-ever trip to state and staying home? Two strokes. F-M shot a 332 to Westwood's 334, which sent their contingent into jubilation.
"It was a nail-biter," Ernster said. "The clubhouse was very anxious. The kids were high-fiving and jumping up and down. It was a big moment for our program."
Cooper Langfelt earned runner-up honors on Friday while Owen Thornton, Cooper Marvel and J.T. Mahaney carded season-best performances. Jake Malcom and Caden Blackburn also played a role in F-M's state qualification. Ernster also credits Caden Slater and Tucker Stille for their contributions this season.
"We've had some really competitive practices," he said. "The kids compete and it's fun."
The Knights are one of nine teams competing for a state title at Thursday and Friday's state meet in Newton. They hope to make the most of the opportunity.
"We just have to be loose," Ernster said. "Whatever happens, happens. We have to play our game. If we can play loose and relax, things might go our way. There's a shot, but we are definitely going to have to play our best."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster.