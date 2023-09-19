(Tabor) -- After an 0-2 start to the year, the Fremont-Mills football team has rattled off back-to-back wins.
The Knights are coming off of a 49-0 shutout over Griswold last week.
"The defense played really well," said Head Coach Greg Ernster. "We tried to focus on the little things all week long, and I think they did a great job of executing that gameplan. Anytime you can hold a team to 0 is a big deal, so really proud of the defense and the way that they played the game."
In the latest win, Fremont-Mills held Griswold to just 50 yards on the ground and had 12 tackles for loss. Cooper Marvel accounted for 4.5 TFLs and three sacks on his own.
"The strongest point of our defense is our defensive line," said Ernster. "Caleb Brandt, Cooper Marvel and Braxton Blackburn, those three guys are really skilled, physical and strong. Their ability to play in the backfield was a huge part. I don't know if it was necessarily coaching or scheme, I think it was just their ability to get in the backfield and make plays."
Up next for the Knights is a district battle at East Mills. The Wolverines are 1-3 this season, but are averaging 32.5 points per game.
"Anytime you play a Coach (Kevin) Schafer team, you've got to plan for the pass game and plan for a little bit of everything," said Ernster. "Schafer's team has done a great job of adapting. They've had a lot of injuries and the next kid has stepped up. Their stud quarterback goes down and here comes Caleb Urban. He's done a great job of keeping their offense going. They may not have the depth of years past or as talented of an overall group, but they're very skilled at a lot of positions."
Junior quarterback Caleb Urban has stepped into the starting role to the tune of 437 yards through the air and 216 yards on the ground. Ernster says F-M's defensive line will have to get pressure to slow down the East Mills attack.
"Those boys have to get pressure, but they have to get controlled pressure," said Ernster. "We're going to have to make sure that we force him to get the ball early and make him make decisions he doesn't really want to make. We're going to have to get pressure and do our best to keep him in that pocket. When he does break one and get out, we're going to have to make sure we run him down. He's a skilled athlete."
Tune into KMA on Friday night for football coverage from 6:20-midnight. You can hear the full interview with Ernster below.