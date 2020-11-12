(Cedar Falls) -- For the third time in school history, the Fremont-Mills Knights will play for a state championship.
The Knights' latest trip to the state title game came in exciting fashion, edging top-ranked and defending state champion Don Bosco 32-30 in a state semifinal Thursday evening on KMA-FM 99.1.
"A win is a win," Coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports after the classic. "At times it was ugly, but that was kind of our plan. Overall, I thought we played extremely well."
"Freshman and sophomore year, we lost in the semifinal," senior Seth Malcom said. "We feel like we definitely should have a ring. I'm definitely looking forward to next week."
In the first-ever meeting between a pair of schools who were each making their seventh dome appearance since 2010, Don Bosco struck first by taking advantage of an F-M miscue on the opening kickoff. The Dons' first touchdown came on a touchdown pass from Cael Frost to Ryan Naughton on 3rd and 10 to give them a 6-0 lead.
F-M knotted the contest up early in the second quarter with a six-yard run from quarterback Jake Malcom. Don Bosco quickly responded with a touchdown of their own, going 50 yards in five plays and scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run by Frost to take a 14-6 lead.
The Knights' ensuing drive went 74 yards on 12 plays and culminated with a two-yard run by Seth Malcom to bring the deficit to 14-12 at the half.
Don Bosco received the ball to start the second half and drove deep into F-M territory, but the Knights' defense clamped down and stopped the Dons on downs at the F-M 3.
Two plays later, Seth Malcom hit the whole behind the left guard and scampered 74 yards to give Fremont-Mills their first lead of the game at 18-14 with 5:18 left in the 3rd.
The Dons once again drove deep into F-M territory, only to be turned away on downs at the 25-yard line.
"Those were obviously extremely huge," Christiansen said of his defense's fourth-down stops. "For some reason, we have a knack of getting short fields. But I thought our defense did a good job of scrapping."
Fremont-Mills appeared to be putting the game on ice, but a turnover near the goal line gave Don Bosco a chance to take the lead.
However, the hope was short-lived, as Jake Malcom snagged an interception that ultimately set up a nine-yard run from his brother Seth to give Fremont-Mills a 24-14 lead with 6:29 remaining.
Jake Malcom's second pick of the night -- and ninth of the season -- gave F-M the opportunity to ice the game, but a fumble recovery touchdown by Carson Tenold gave Don Bosco life, trimming the margin to 24-22 with 2:16 left.
Seth Malcom's fourth rushing touchdown of the game and the ensuing two-point conversion pushed F-M's lead to 32-22 with 1:52 remaining, but Don Bosco had one final gasp in them -- a 36-yard touchdown toss from Frost to Ryan Naughton to whittle the deficit to 32-30 with 1:22 left.
The Knights recovered the ensuing onside kick and were able to milk the clock and secure a date in the state title game.
It was the Seth Malcom show for the Knights Thursday evening. The Nebraska commit posted 293 yards and four touchdowns and contributed 10 tackles on defense.
"I just think my offensive line did a great job," he said. "I just did what I can and followed my blocks."
Defensively, the Knights once again stymied one of the state's most potent offenses. Senior Cooper Langfelt was a large part of F-M's defensive success, posting 3.5 tackles and putting constant pressure on Frost -- who entered the game with 55 total touchdowns this season.
"Coach said all week to just stay low and do your job," Langfelt said. "I feel like we did that to the highest level."
The Knights' methodical defensive game plan held Frost to only 62 yards rushing on 21 carries. Well below his average of 239 yards per game.
"Our defensive line did a very good job of staying parallel to the line of scrimmage," Christiansen said. "They did a good job of stringing it out and had some fast feet to slow things down."
The victory for F-M -- who entered as a 32-point underdog according to BCMoore -- ends Don Bosco's quest for a second consecutive state title and a fourth in five years.
It also puts the Knights back into a state title game for the third time in the past decade. F-M claimed the state title in 2011 behind KMA Sports Hall of Famer Nate Meier, but fell inches short of a second state title in 2014 when they lost a 39-35 thriller to Newell-Fonda.
A trip to the state title game might not have seemed likely for the Knights during the regular season when they were shelved for three weeks due to COVID-19, but here they are.
"It's been a rollercoaster," Christiansen said of the season. "They've fought through some adversity. All you ask for is a chance and here we are. There were a lot of unknowns but we are very glad to be here."
If the Knights are to add a second state title to their trophy case, they will have to get past Remsen, St. Mary's, who reached the state finals with a basketball-like, 108-94 victory over Montezuma in the semifinal that preceded the F-M/Don Bosco contest, and delayed its start time by 90 minutes. The Knights and Hawks have some history with each other. Remsen ended F-M's season last year in the state quarterfinals with a 34-20 win.
"We've got to do a better job than we did last year," Christiansen said. "We've just got to continue to be scrappy."
Remsen/Fremont-Mills is slated for a 10 a.m. kick next Thursday and can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interviews with Seth Malcom, Langfelt and Coach Christiansen can be found below.