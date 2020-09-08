(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills has once again leaned on a stingy defense and physical offense to propel themselves to another 2-0 start, but a familiar foe awaits them Friday.
"I think we've got the first couple-week jitters out of the way now," Coach Jeremy Christiansen said.
The 8-Man No. 5 and KMA No. 3 Knights find themselves at 2-0 following dominant victories over Bedford and Griswold by a combined score of 127-16.
"Defensively, we are playing extremely well," Christiansen said. "We are flying to the football."
Nebraska commit Seth Malcom has captained the defense from the linebacker position with 21.5 tackles. Sophomore Paxton Van Houten has posted 14.5 tackles while Payten Van Houten has accrued 10 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
F-M's defense has also forced seven turnovers through two games and scored three defensive touchdowns, all on fumble recoveries. While these numbers might be mind-boggling for some teams, it's just another start to the year for the Knights.
"I think it's where we hoped it would be," Christiansen said of his defense. "They have exceeded expectations up to this point. We've got some young guys filling in that allow us to be extremely athletic on the edge. Anytime you get turnovers and defensive touchdowns, that changes the game drastically, and we've been lucky enough to do that."
The offense has been efficient, too, averaging 367 yards and 63.5 points per game.
Junior Jake Malcom has assumed the quarterback position this year, which was vacated by the graduation of Colton Hauschild. Malcom has thrown for 233 yards and four scores while rushing for another four touchdowns in the first two games.
"I think he's played extremely well," Christiansen said. "He got some reps last year, so I think this year it's been great to see him evolve. He's doing a great job of seeing the field and the purpose of a play."
Seth Malcom has added 136 yards and three scores in the backfield while Paxten Van Houten, Payten Van Houten, Jesse Lemonds, Nick Madison, Braxton Blackburn, Taylor Reed, Luke Madison and Zane Jurey have received totes for the Knights this season.
The Knights' receiving core has also been balanced with Seth Malcom, Nick Madison, Reed, Owen Thornton and Cooper Langfelt all hauling in at least two catches respectively.
F-M's next challenge is familiar foe, East Mills, although they may not have a familiar look.
The Wolverines traditionally run an offense centered around an aerial attack. However, they have been much more balanced this year. Quarterback Jackson Wray has scored eight total touchdowns through two games -- four passing and rushing. Wray posted 277 total yards and four touchdowns in East Mills' 36-12 win over Stanton last week. Wray's stellar night also earned him the Player of the Night honors.
While Wray earned the accolades, Christiansen knows it begins in the trenches.
"Their offensive line is fundamentally sound," he said. "They're big and aggressive to the point of contact. We've got to match that."
The Wolverines have a potent rushing attack, but Christiansen knows his team also must be prepared for their inevitable passing attack.
"Anytime with Coach (Kevin) Schafer, you know you've got a screen or two coming," he said. "We've got to be able to make those adjustments on the fly."
Fremont-Mills has won eight consecutive contests over their Corner Conference foe by respective margins of 37, 59, 40, 47, 2, 30, 31 and 38. Their last defeat to the Wolverines came in 2007, which was also the first year of East Mills, following the consolidation of Nishna Valley and Malvern.
If the Knights are to win a ninth consecutive game over their rival, Christiansen feels it will come down to, well, the trenches.
"Just like all high school games, control the line of scrimmage," he said. "We are looking for as many non-contact yards as possible. If we are able to get the push, hopefully, we can get our run game going and control the clock."
Mike Wood will be in Malvern Friday night.