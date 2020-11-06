(Tabor) — For the seventh time since 2010, the Fremont-Mills football team will play at the UNI-Dome.
The Knights stopped a late two-point conversion and leaned on its offensive line to rumble to a 30-28 win over CAM in an 8-man quarterfinal Friday night.
"It was a good time," said Fremont-Mills Head Coach Jeremy Christiansen. "It was very back and forth. I thought both teams played physical. I thought we started off hot and had some opportunities, but CAM came flying back and made some great adjustments that put us in conflict."
For the second week in a row, F-M leaned on Senior running back and Nebraska commit Seth Malcom, as well as the offensive line. Malcom carried the rock 41 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
"I knew I was going to get a heavy dose," said Malcom. "The way they lined up was just kind of what we wanted to do. Sometimes it didn't work out. Sometimes it was fourth and short, but we had to keep pounding the ball."
In their last two wins, Malcom has combined for 641 yards on 70 carries behind an offensive line that averages 230 pounds.
"I definitely think that they have enjoyed the last couple games," said Christiansen. "Hopefully, we can get a little bit more effective in everything else and clear that box out a little bit. We're probably going to keep riding the horses."
The Knights started the game off hot, scoring just 1:15 into the contest. Quarterback Jake Malcom dropped back to pass and bought time before Seth was able to slip behind the defense and catch a 33-yard score to put his team up 8-0.
Following a CAM punt, the Knights had a bad long snap on a punt attempt that set the Cougars up on the doorstep. But, the F-M defense held and the offense went 76 yards on eight plays capped by a Taylor Reed 14-yard TD run to go up 16-0 after one quarter.
It seemed like F-M was set to carry that lead into the break after a back-and-forth second quarter, but with less than 10 seconds left before the half, Ethan Arp fired a pass to Connor McKee down the sideline for a 48 yard score to cut the lead to 16-8.
The late first half touchdown sparked a 22-point rally from the Cougars, who came out of the locker room energized. They needed just 2:15 to score on their first drive of the third quarter, this time on an 8-yard pass from Lane Spieker to Colby Rich to tie things up at 16.
F-M would drive down the CAM 10 before turning it over on downs. On the first play of the CAM drive, Spieker raced 70 yards to put the Cougars up 22-16.
The Knights immediately responded with a 6-play, 48-yard drive finished off by Malcom’s first rushing score of the game. Following an interception by Reed, F-M once again leaned on Malcom, who carried it eight-out-of-nine plays and scored from three yards out to put his team back in front 30-22.
Jake Malcom picked off a CAM pass and F-M punted it back to the Cougars with just over four minutes left in the game. CAM would drive the ball deep into F-M territory and converted a 3rd & 22 after a bad snap. The Cougars punched it in with jut 0:46 left in the game on a run from Spieker to pull within 30-28. Following a timeout, the Cougars rolled Spieker right on the two-point attempt. He pulled up and fired a pass that went just high in the back of the end zone.
Christiansen credited his team for responded after CAM had scored 22-straight at one point.
"They're relentless," said Christiansen. "They just keep working. We've got a freshman and sophomore defensive end that are scrappy. They might get blasted on a play, but they come fighting right back and make a big play. It's exciting to see those young kids get that done and keep working hard."
Fremont-Mills will play in an 8-man semifinal Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls against Don Bosco. You can hear the game on KMA-FM 99.1
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Christiansen and Seth Malcom in a video you can view below.
CAM was led by Spieker, who carried it 33 times for 249 yards and two scores. He also completed 5-of-12 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.