(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills girls opened their basketball season with a 76-8 victory over Heartland Christian. Now they are looking to build off the impressive showing.
"We came out and pushed the pace," Coach Brett Weldon said. "That's something we want to do a lot this year. That was a big thing. We also got that pregame jitters out. Overall, I was proud of the effort and execution."
The Knights started in lightning fashion, outscoring Heartland Christian 30-5 in the first frame.
"We scored in transition early," Weldon said. "We did a great job of moving the ball. We didn't settle."
Defensively, F-M held their own, too, containing Heartland Christian to 3/26 shooting.
"We focused a lot on being in the right position," Weldon said. "We didn't want to give up easy baskets. I think we did a good job of that once we settled in. We are off to a really good start."
Freshman Izzy Weldon shined in her high school debut with 19 points off 9/13 shooting.
"She's a natural point guard," Coach Weldon said. "She's played a lot of basketball, so I wasn't worried about jitters with her. She kinda did what we asked her to do."
Senior Kaelynn Driskell stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists while Kenna Howard, Chloe Kirchert and Ellie Switzer were also key pieces for Coach Weldon's team.
"We have more ball handlers and guards than we have ever had before," Weldon said.
In total, eight different F-M players scored at least three points in the victory. Weldon feels their depth this season will be an added strength that they haven't had in years past.
"Usually teams try to take away your top scorers," he said. "Having those girls to lean on will be key. On a nightly basis, you might see people pop with eight to 10 points that didn't the night before."
When it comes to goals, the Knights are taking a vague approach.
"I don't want them to limit what they are thinking," Weldon said. "I just want them to continue to get better."
Fremont-Mills resumes action Friday night against Essex. Mike Wood will have reports on the Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show, which can be heard on KMA from 9:30 until 11 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Weldon can be heard below.