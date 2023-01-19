(Tabor) – The Fremont-Mills girls basketball team used a big third quarter run to move into the Corner Conference Tournament Championship game.
The Knights won the rubber match over East Mills 53-48, thanks in part to a 22-6 third quarter that included a 10-0 run.
"We fought through some adversity," said Head Coach Brett Weldon. "We had foul trouble, injuries and had some girls play more than they have in different spots. They were able to step up and have a big third quarter that kept us in the game, even though we were facing that foul trouble."
East Mills led 11-10 after one quarter following a personal foul and technical foul that gave the Wolverines four free throws. East Mills would extend the lead in the second, jumping in front 30-23 at the break.
In the second half, the Wolverines scored the first two points before Fremont-Mills exploded for a 10-0 run. The Knights would outscore East Mills 22-6 in the frame to lead 45-36 after three.
"We just made a little adjustment to try and get some different looks for different people based on how they were defending us," said Weldon. "The girls executed pretty well with stuff that we drew up at halftime."
In the fourth, East Mills made things interesting, getting it down to a two-point game at 48-46 with less than two minutes remaining. Fremont-Mills would hit just enough at the free throw line down the stretch to earn the 53-48 win.
Ella Thornton came off the bench to score 15 points and lead the offensive effort.
"I thought we played really well," said Thornton. "We worked together as a team, played their part and came together. We did good."
Izzy Weldon battled foul trouble and scored 10 points for the Knights. Fremont-Mills moves into the Corner Conference Tournament Championship game Friday night against Stanton at East Mills at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game at kmaland.com or hear it on KMA-FM 99.1.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Weldon and Thornton in a video interview you can view below.
East Mills was led by Emily Williams, who scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Miah Urban added 13 and Aspen Crouse tallied 12 in the loss. The Wolverines will play Sidney Friday night at 6 in Malvern for third place.