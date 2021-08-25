(Tabor) -- The first KMA Game of the Week is an 8-Player state quarterfinal rematch between CAM and Fremont-Mills in Tabor on Friday night.
For Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen, it's a chance to learn more about his team, which lost several contributors from last year's state runner-up performance.
"We are very excited to get going," he said. "The first game always brings some nervousness, but excitement."
The Knights scrimmaged over the weekend and have put in lots of work leading up to the season.
"I see a team that is aggressive and very fundamentally sound," Christiansen said. "They have been where they are supposed to see, but we will see where they are come Friday night against CAM."
The KMA No. 3 Knights had four seniors on last year's runner-up team, including Seth Malcom and Cooper Langfelt, who are now playing at Nebraska and Central Missouri, respectively.
Malcom was the Knights' workhorse last year, totaling 1,829 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns. Langfelt pioneered F-M's offensive line.
"Those seniors did a great job of leading us," Christiansen said. "But the group of kids we have coming back prepared well. So we are trying to keep some of that momentum, build off the skills and be in the right place at the right time."
Christiansen says figuring the pieces for this year's team is a process, though.
"A learning curve will take place," Christiansen said. "We are going to put multiple people in different locations and see what fits. With CAM coming to town, it's going to have to be sooner rather than later."
Senior quarterback Jake Malcom expects to lead the way for the Knights in 2021.
Malcom tossed for 942 yards and 14 scores in 2020 while also rushing for 382 yards and nine touchdowns.
"That position has to run the show," Christiansen said. "We are going to rely on him like we did last year, but to another level."
Braxton Blackburn, Paxten Van Houten, Payten Van Houten, Owen Thornton, Taylor Reed and Adam Perrin should be playmakers, but Christiansen said it's a guessing game.
"It will be entertaining to find out who steps up and makes plays for us," he said.
Defensively, Paxten Van Houten leads the way after posting 49.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
"He's going to fill the middle linebacker void and be the quarterback of the defense," Christiansen said.
Malcom was a ballhawk in the secondary last year with nine interceptions while Payten Van Houten (49 tackles, four sacks, 11 tackles for loss), Kyle Kesterson (30 tackles, 2 interceptions) and Blackburn (41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 3 fumble recoveries) return after stellar seasons.
The Knights' defense will have its hands full on Friday when they face KMA No. 1 CAM, led by reigning KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year, Lane Spieker. F-M owns a 7-1 record against CAM and edged them in a state quarterfinal last year. However, nearly every piece from the Cougars' squad returns.
"It's a tough draw for week one, but we are excited about it," Christiansen said. "CAM brings extreme athleticism all over the field, so we have to manage the game and take care of the ball. Maybe the best option is to keep away, so we will see how we do."
As usual, Coach Christiansen feels his team will win or lose in the trenches.
"Are we able to create some free running space for our ball carriers?" Christiansen questioned. "Defensively, we have to settle their speed as much as possible. Those are the two biggest things."
You can watch Fremont-Mills/CAM on the KMA Sports YouTube channel Friday night. Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood have the call. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Christiansen.