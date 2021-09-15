(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills football team has learned plenty about themselves through a challenging three weeks to open the season.
The Knights (1-2) have losses to 8-player No. 2 CAM and No. 4 Audubon sandwiched around a week two win over Stanton-Essex.
"We learned that we can handle some ups and downs," said F-M Head Coach Jeremy Christiansen. "I think we've got a group of guys that have seen some tough competition. We've been fairly resilient."
Despite the losing record, Fremont-Mills has found success on offense, averaging over 338 yards per contest. Payten VanHouten paces the ground attack with 205 yards and four touchdowns, while Jake Malcom (155 yards) and Braxton Blackburn (178 yards) have seen plenty of touches early on.
"We've had definitely more ups than downs," said Christiansen. "I think we'll probably to continue to get better up front and control the line of scrimmage."
Turnovers and penalties continue to plague the Knights, who have given it up seven times in three weeks.
"The turnovers have reared their ugly heads at the wrong time," said Christiansen. "We had three first downs that were called back last week due to penalties. Nothing bad ever happens at a good time, but we've got to do a much better job of if we are going to have mistakes, have them little less timely than they have been to this point."
Up next for F-M is a date with Bedford. The Bulldogs are 2-1 coming off a loss to Lenox last week.
"They're very well coached," said Christiansen. "They're very physical at the point of contact and they are fundamentally sound. They're definitely going to take advantage of an error in your alignment or responsibility if you mess up on defense. And their defense is aggressive and they're going to bring some heat. You've got to control the line of scrimmage and try to create as many non-contact yards as possible."
"In practice, we have to do a much better job of pointing those issues out," said Christiansen. "I think we have to bring practices up to another level or another gear this week and as we progress through the season. It's kind of like the saying that you have to focus on small things, so that they turn into big. If we can fix those smaller things, hopefully they can turn into some bigger results."
Mike Wood will be in Tabor Friday providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Christiansen below.