(Tabor) -- Despite a loss to end the regular season, Fremont-Mills Head Football Coach Jeremy Christiansen was happy to see his guys back out on the field for the first time since September 11th.
"I thought both teams came out and played a very physical football game," said Christiansen. "I think that we had a little bit of rust there early, but we had some untimely penalties and things just happened that got us off schedule and we just couldn't convert some of those situations where we were down inside. Overall, I thought we played well. It was a fun game to get in and it was nice to get back on the field."
The Knights dropped a 25-16 contest to Nebraska Class D-2 No. 8 Central Valley. It was just the fourth contest of the year for Fremont-Mills after missing three-straight weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. The Knights get right back to action this week with a postseason-opener against Exira/EHK.
"They present many offensive challenges," said Christiansen. "They are going to spread you, try to force you to cover the entire field and try to find those spots where you're giving up those throws in the zone that we're going to give them. Up front, they are going to be physical and come right at you. Defensively, we're seeing all kinds of things. If it's like in years past, I expect that it will be a pretty good battle up front. The team that has the fewest turnovers is probably going to win."
The Spartans are 0-7 so far this year, but have been within three scores in three different games this year. Christiansen says the focus for his team this week has been getting used to playing at game speed with so much time off.
"If you go three weeks without playing, you lose track of the game speed," said Christiansen. "We've got to continue to practice at that high level and get it cleaner up front on both sides of the football and get back to understanding our roles and responsibilities on both sides. Special teams needs to play better this time around than they did the last time we were out."
In order to get a win on Friday, Christiansen says his team needs to focus on the little things that can turn a game.
"We've got to be content with four and five-yard gains over and over again and hopefully a big one pops," said Christiansen. "In the passing game, we've got to be efficient and find those short routes that are open. We've just got to make sure we understand our reads."
"Defensively, we have to keep their plays small. Don't let them have big plays and force high reps of multiple times and make them work the entire length of the field."
Mike Wood will be in Tabor Friday night providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Christiansen below.