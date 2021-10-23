(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills kicked off their postseason with a win for the eighth consecutive season, doing so behind a monster rushing attack, some explosive plays and a second-half surge to grab a 68-38 victory over Baxter in a Class 8-Player first-round contest.
"They are resilient," said Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen. "We have been in every style of game you can think of. Hopefully, that helps us this time of the year."
The Knights ran wild on Friday, posting 473 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 carries and threw only three passes one week after leaning heavily on the passing game in a heart-breaking 52-46 loss to Lenox in double overtime.
"It was huge for us to control the line of scrimmage," Christiansen said. "We went four or five yards a hit. It just works on the defense to our benefit."
An electric night didn't look promising for Fremont-Mills when Baxter snagged an interception on the second play from scrimmage and quickly followed with a touchdown to take an early 8-0 lead. However, the Knights responded with a touchdown from Payten Van Houten to knot the contest at 8. Both squads added another touchdown in the quarter to give Baxter a 16-14. The Knights found themselves in a 24-14 second-quarter hole after a turnover on fourth down and another Baxter touchdown, but the Knights scored the final 20 points of the half to take a 34-24 lead into the break.
"The first half was back and forth," said Christiansen. "They put us in conflict defensively. Offensively, we ran the ball and took care of the line of scrimmage. That was the challenge we had to the guys this week. It was huge for us to keep momentum."
Baxter opened the second half with a 15-play, 60-yard drive that took seven minutes to trim the deficit to 34-32. The one-possession margin was short-lived, though, as senior Kyle Kesterson took the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to the house to push the lead to 42-32.
A few plays later, Kesterson made another house call, this time with a 56-yard interception return for a score to extend the lead to 48-32.
"I had great blocking," he said. "I love when we can do that. That changed the game. When we have those big energy plays, we feed off of them."
His coach agreed.
"That was the turning point," Christiansen said.
Kesterson added another interception and a fumble recovery down the stretch to help F-M pull away with a 34-0 run to keep their season alive.
"We came out of halftime and had to get some energy going," Kesterson said. "And we did. They couldn't stop us."
Sophomore Braxton Blackburn was a big-play machine on Friday with touchdown runs of 56, 54, 40 and 34. He finished the evening with a team-high 268 yards and five touchdowns on only 13 carries.
"Our line blocked well," he said. "We just pounded it down their throat. The plan was to run it until they stopped us, and they couldn't."
Payten VanHouten added 117 yards and two scores for the Knights, while Luke Madison also got in on the fun with a 29-yard scamper.
Fremont-Mills scored six touchdowns of 30 yards or more while limiting Baxter's big-play opportunities.
"We tried to narrow their zones and put pressure on the quarterback," Christiansen said. "Forcing a team to go long is beneficial to us."
The loss concludes Baxter's season at 7-2. Rory Heer scored three touchdowns for the Bolts while quarterback Cody Damman tossed for 208 yards and a pair of scores. Fremont-Mills (6-3) is once again moving on in the playoffs. The Knights await their opponent in the second round, which they will find out on Saturday morning.
"It's a great point of the year," Christiansen said. "Every team you play is there for a reason. We have to focus, take care of things and create big plays for us."
Check out full interviews with Blackburn, Kesterson and Coach Christiansen below.