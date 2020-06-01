(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills figures to be among a handful of teams looking to battle for the Corner Conference softball championship this summer.
"I think we're like everybody else and pretty excited," Coach Kyle Fichter said about the prospects of a season. "We didn't know what it was going to look like, but any softball is better than none.
"We had prepared as if we were going to have it. The kids have some things they were supposed to be working on. The pitchers were throwing three times a week. Hopefully, they were doing it."
Practices begin today and teams can begin contests on June 15th, which creates a short turnaround for teams hoping to get ready.
"Everybody's in the same boat," Fichter said. "It's just going to come down to who did what."
The Knights were 11-15 last season and shared the conference title with Sidney with only three seniors on the roster. Coach Fichter feels they found a groove towards the end of the season, which they hope is transferable into this year.
"We've been young for the past few years," he said. "We won't have the youth excuse anymore. Hopefully, the offense keeps coming. It was pretty good."
Fichter is also hopeful the Knights can shore up a defense that averaged over three errors per game.
"If we can get that cleaned up, we feel pretty good," he added.
The Knights return all of their pitching productivity from last season, led by senior Kendall Reed. Reed -- a College of St. Mary commit -- went 10-6 last season with a 4.67 ERA and 110 strikeouts. Taylor Morgan and Malea Moore also saw time last season, and are hoping to build off their showings.
"Pitching, hopefully, will be a strength for us all the way through," Fichter said. "They all work in the offseason, they all play extra softball, so hopefully, we are strong all the way through the pitching staff."
Offensively, Addi Meese sparked the Knights last season by hitting .316 and scoring 30 runs. Moore, Reed, Morgan, Tori Kilpatrick, Elizabeth Bartels, Kennedy Lamkins and Chloe Johnson were also key cogs for F-M.
Last year, the Knights were constantly plagued by what Fichter would call the fifth-inning woes.
"It seems we always just had that one inning," he said. "It just happened to be the fifth inning for us most of the time. If we can clean that up and play all the way through, we should be in pretty good shape.
The Corner Conference only has six teams, but what it lacks in numbers, it likely won't lack in entertainment. The race for the conference title appears to be wide open.
Sidney is eyeing another conference title, Griswold returns everyone from last year while F-M and Stanton return some nice pieces from last year's squads and will certainly have their sights set on a conference title.
"Any team can beat each other on any night," Fichter said. "We didn't have many seniors across the conference. I expect everyone to be competitive. We'll just see how things fall."
A condensed schedule has made it hard for teams to designate a win total as a goal this year, so Fichter says he's more focused on preparing for the future.
"With the shortened schedule, we kind of decided the win-loss is not necessarily something we're looking at," Fichter said. "We're looking at being more versatile going into next year and building the program. Maybe adding some things to our game that we always wanted to and using this shortened season to kind of put those things in play and see how they help us down the road."
The complete interview with Coach Fichter can be heard below.