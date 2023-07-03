(Tabor) -- The fourth matchup between Essex and Fremont-Mills softball goes down Wednesday night in a Class 1A Region 4 Quarterfinal on the KMAX-Stream.
For the Knights, it's their first game in a week after completing a 13-12 regular season.
Fremont-Mills moved many pieces to new positions this season. They started the year 3-1, lost four in a row in early June, then won seven of eight in the middle of June. They ultimately finished second in the Corner Conference Tournament.
"This is one of the groups I've enjoyed working with over the years," Fremont-Mills head coach Kyle Fichter said. "They're willing to do anything we've asked them to do. We're seeing the growth in our five freshmen and changes in our group of five juniors. It's fun to watch them play."
Freshman pitcher Saige Mitchell has been one of the new faces in the lineup. A junior varsity pitcher last season, Mitchell has thrown 125 2/3 innings with a 4.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts.
"She's willing to do whatever we ask her to do," Fichter said. "She gives us everything she's got. She's a young kid put in a role she probably wasn't expecting to be in. She's a perfectionist, so she works on everything that doesn't go her way."
Saige's sister, Macy, has led the F-M bats. The older Mitchell hits .488 with 36 RBI, nine doubles, four triples and two home runs.
"She's confident," Fichter said. "She goes to the plate thinking she's going to get a hit. She looks for a pitch she can handle even if it's not a strike."
Ella Thornton (.385, 10 RBI), Lana Alley (.375, 19 RBI), Lily Crom (.361, 21 RBI), Saige Mitchell (.346, 10 RBI), Amanda Morgan (.282, 10 RBI), Kinley Blackburn (.222, 7 RBI), Emily Kesterson (.206, 14 RBI) and Lindze Smith (.111, 2 RBI) also contribute to the Fremont-Mills lineup.
The Knights have utilized their speed and athleticism with 187 stolen bases on 195 tries. Thornton leads the way with 64 swipes, while Alley (33), Blackburn (20), Macy Mitchell (17) and Saige Mitchell (12) have also been aggressive on the basepaths.
"Our biggest asset is our baserunning," Fichter said. "I've preached to the kids for years to not worry about their batting average. Worry about their on-base percentage. If we can get on base, we can get them in. That's what we hang our hat on."
The Knights hope their nifty baserunning is the recipe for a postseason run. That quest begins Wednesday when they host Corner Conference foe Essex. The Knights and Trojanettes played three games this year. Essex won the first, but Fremont-Mills won the last two. Two of the three games were decided by two runs -- a 6-4 Essex win on June 3rd and an 8-6 F-M win on June 12th.
"(Wednesday) is going to be another close one," Fichter said. 'There's no doubt about that. Hopefully, we have a clean game."
Putting together seven clean innings has been a struggle at times for Fremont-Mills. Fichter hopes Wednesday is the night his team puts it together.
"We can't have that one inning that jumps up and gets us," he said. "If we can keep that one inning out of the way, I like our chances. Both teams are evenly matched. Whoever doesn't have that bad inning will be the one moving on."
Taten Eighmy has the call of Essex/Fremont-Mills Wednesday night on the KMAX-Stream. Hear the full interview with Coach Fichter below.