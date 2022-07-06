Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.