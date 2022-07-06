(Tabor) – The Fremont-Mills Softball team kept their season alive and advanced in postseason play with a thrilling 11-inning walk-off win over CAM Wednesday.
The Knights (16-14) fell behind early, took the lead, surrendered the lead and then finally cashed in to win the marathon affair 7-6.
"I think the only word I can come up with is 'wow,'" said F-M Head Coach Kyle Fichter. "It could have gone any way. We were struggling get any runs across there late, we were cruising right along there early and then everything just kind of stopped for us. Having a bunch of eighth graders, you never know what their mindset is and finally we just pulled it through."
Eighth grader Sophia Chambers delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 11th with the bases loaded and two outs. The win capped a back-and-forth contest that saw a combined 25 runners left on base and both teams have multiple opportunities to seize control.
"They handled it way better than I do," said Fichter. "The kids were just playing fine, they were fired up and supporting each other. It's a great group of kids to work with."
The Cougars started things fast with three runs in the first. Emma Follman hit an RBI double to score Maddy Holtz. Following a Marissa Spieker single, Mallory Behnken delivered a two-RBI single to cap the frame.
The Knights answered with one run in the bottom half as Ella Thornton worked a walk, stole second and scored on a Macy Mitchell RBI single.
Fremont-Mills put themselves in the driver’s seat in the second. Saige Mitchell laid down a bunt that went for a single and scored Amanda Morgan. Following a single by Thornton to load the bases, Mitchell ripped a double down the right field line to clear the bases and put her team up 5-3.
That score would hold until the fifth. Kinley Blackburn reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on a passed ball, stole third and then scored on a safety squeeze by Chambers to go up 6-3.
Things looked bleak for CAM, who trailed by three and were down to their final out, but Lilly Applegate, Mady McKee and Breeanna Bower came through with back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to tie things up and force extra innings.
Neither team got much going In the extra frames until the bottom of the 9th, when F-M loaded the bases with nobody out. CAM Pitcher Helen Riker responded with three-straight strikeouts to end the frame.
In the 11th, CAM stranded two more baserunners and then F-M went back to work. Thornton led off the inning with a bunt single and stole second. Mitchell was intentionally walked to put two on. Following a strikeout and a wild pitch, Lily Crom was walked to load the bases. Riker got another strikeout for the second out, before Chambers hit a single back up the middle to end it.
Mitchell led the F-M offense with a 3-for-4 performance and four RBI. Thornton scored three runs and stole four bags. Chambers threw the first eight innings of the game, allowing six earned runs and scattering 11 hits with two strikeouts. Moore pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one to get the win.
CAM got a three-hit night from Follmann, while Behnken drove in two. Follmann went the first five innings in the circle and struck out six. Riker was strong in 5 2/3 innings of relief with 11 strikeouts and just one earned run.
Fremont-Mills advances to a Class 1A Regional Semifinal Friday at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Friday at 5 p.m.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Fichter, Chambers and Mitchell in a video interview you can view below.
You can listen to the full game below.