(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills senior-to-be Seth Malcom ended his recruiting process on Friday evening during a Zoom meeting with the Nebraska coaching staff.
“It was a weight off my shoulders,” Malcom told KMA Sports. “I thought it was the right time. I was going to wait until the season started, but I couldn’t get anymore visits in so I just went ahead.”
Malcom, who was named the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year in 8-man this past season, worked his list of offers down to Nebraska and Kansas State before making the decision.
“Me and my family just drove to my final two,” Malcom said. “We kind of just explored the campus to get a little more in-depth with everything.”
With the choice down to his final two, Malcom tells KMA Sports there were plenty of pluses in Nebraska’s corner.
“The fanbase, the coaches, the players,” Malcom said. “I had a great relationship with the 2021 kids coming in. They’ve been keeping in contact with me and talking to me throughout this whole thing. That was the right fit, the best fit.”
Listen to the complete interview with Malcom linked below.