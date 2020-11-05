(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills standout Seth Malcom earned the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honor. Now the Nebraska commit has his sights set on helping his team return to another state semifinal.
Malcom did a little bit of everything for the Knights in their 58-42 postseason victory over Martensdale-St. Marys, posting 339 yards and five scores in the run game, 10.5 tackles on defense and a punt return touchdown that gave F-M some much-needed momentum heading into the second half.
While Malcom's numbers were eye-popping, he's more fixated on being able to continue his prep career.
"It means everything," he said. "In the playoffs, everyone is 0-0, you have to take every game one at a time and start from there."
Malcom has been the bell-cow for F-M this season and he anticipated that would be the case again when the Knights were preparing for Martensdale-St. Marys' high-powered passing attack.
"That wasn't really the game plan to start out, but they kinda packed the box," Malcom said. "Our o-line just kinda excavated everyone out of there and I was able to get some yards that way. I was just trying to find the holes, read my blockers and make some plays."
Defensively, Malcom was a key cog in a Knights defense that overcame a slow start and prompted numerous Martensdale-St. Mary's drives to fall short of the end zone.
"After the first quarter, we switched to a two-man front," he said. "Our linebackers blitzed from everywhere and tried to confuse them."
Last week's showing marked the second consecutive week the Knights' defense stopped a high-powered offense. They stifled Woodbine and South Dakota commit Layne Pryor to only 26 points in the Round of 16. Malcom attributes his team's recent defensive dominance to their attention to detail.
"It's just great preparation throughout the week," he said. "You have got to make sure you are focused."
It's been a wild year for the Knights, who were shelved for three weeks of the regular season due to COVID-19. The three-week hiatus forced Malcom and many of his teammates to get creative with how they stayed in "football shape".
"Everywhere was closed," he said. "Everyone had to stay at their houses. It was just focus on yourself and make yourself better when nobody is watching."
The missed games may have been a blessing in disguise for the Knights, who were given the opportunity to stay healthy and are now playing some of their best football.
"I think we've been phenomenal," Malcom said. "We are getting better every week. We just gotta take it one game at a time."
Malcom has also been phenomenal this season, posting 947 rushing yards and 12 scores in seven games while also posting 73 tackles, 12 of which have been for loss.
The next game for the Knights is a state quarterfinal with CAM, who has a dynamic playmaker of their own in Lane Spieker. The junior has posted 41 total touchdowns and accounted for 2,046 total yards for the Cougars in 10 games. While F-M is working diligently to find a way to contain Spieker, Malcom is excited to face another high-caliber athlete.
"I feel that everyone likes competition," he said. "He's a great athlete. I'm looking forward to the game."
Ryan Matheny and Mike Wood will have the call from Tabor Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1.