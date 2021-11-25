(Tabor) -- KMAland Lineman of the Year honors and Thanksgiving are a perfect pair as we honor the best of the beasts that paved the way this season. It begins with the 8-player winner: Adam Perrin of Fremont-Mills.
Like his team, Perrin made strides throughout the season, which led to success.
"It didn't end up how we wanted," Perrin said. "But we progressed through the year and had our stuff figured out."
The Knights opened the season at 1-2 with losses to CAM and Audubon -- eventual state semifinalist. However, they closed the regular season strong with four wins in their last five games and won their postseason opener before bowing out to CAM in the second round.
While his team began to gel, Perrin stayed healthy.
"I haven't played a full season for a year or so," he said. "About week three or four, I started to feel good. And I think everyone got the nerves out, so we started clicking."
Perrin was a road grater for an offense that posted 3,740 total yards and 60 touchdowns. The Knights relied heavily on the run game, where they churned for 2,609 yards and 42 touchdowns at 7.6 yards per clip, led by 1,064 yards and 14 scores from sophomore Braxton Blackburn.
"I just try to be patient," Perrin said about his blocking. "Every five-yard gain can be a 20-yard gain after people get worn down. Mentally, I had to be OK with working for stuff and being OK with two or three-yard gains because they can always be bigger ones."
Perrin also made his presence known on the defensive side, where he recorded 32 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss.
"We did our jobs and didn’t get sucked into any eye candy," Perrin said.
Almost any conversation with Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen emphasizes his team's play in the trenches. Perrin echoes that statement.
"The trenches are the biggest part of the game," he said. "You can't do anything if you can't stop the other big guys. We've done good at that."
The Knights' dominance in the trenches was on full display in their postseason -- a 68-38 win over Baxter -- when they rushed for 473 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 tries.
"We went into the game wanting to throw," Perrin said. "Then the run game started working. We started to pound it down their throats, and they couldn't stop us. It's the best feeling in the world."
Perrin is the first lineman from Fremont-Mills to win this award. He joins Coon Rapids-Bayard's Kale Pevestorf (2020) and Sidney's Tommy Wilson (2018 and 2019) as 8-Player recipients of this award. Check out the full interview with Perrin below.