(Fairfax) -- The action that was scheduled to take place at the 89th annual Fairfax Tournament on Friday has been postponed to Saturday.
Action will resume on Saturday at 1 p.m. with consolation games and conclude with the championship games Saturday night. Those can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete schedule can be found below.
FAIRFAX TOURNAMENT
Consolation: West Nodaway vs. Nodaway-Holt (B), 1:00 PM
Third Place: South Holt vs. Nodaway-Holt (G), 2:15 PM
Third Place: Rock Port vs. East Atchison (B), 3:30 PM
Consolation: North Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 5:15 PM
Championship: St. Joseph Christian vs. Falls City (B), 6:30 PM -- On KMA-FM 99.1
Championship: East Atchison vs. Falls City (G), 8:00 PM -- On KMA-FM 99.1