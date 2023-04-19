(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central junior Christian Jensen has cemented himself as one of the top tennis players in KMAland.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week is 5-0 in No. 1 singles action. Jensen credits his fast start to his mental toughness and faith.
"God has been good to our team," Jensen said. "We've been working hard. We've played some tough opponents, but we've stayed mentally strong. I'm big on my faith. I know that's why I'm successful this year. It gives me confidence, mental strength and security as I'm playing."
Not only is Jensen undefeated, but he's done so in a pretty convincing fashion. He outscored his opponents 41-20.
"It's just mental toughness," he said. "I got down against Harlan, but I just had to stay in there. I try to spin every shot and play aggressively when needed. You have to adjust to a lot of things."
Jensen's latest win came against reigning KMAland Missouri River Activities Conference Player of the Year Chris Wailes (Abraham Lincoln). Jensen beat Wailes 8-5 last Thursday.
"Chris is a tough opponent," Jensen said. "I tried to play aggressively and stay consistent. I also tried to redeem myself. The first couple of times we played he got me pretty bad. I had never beat him before. I got better in the offseason and was confident in my abilities. There was a strong wind, so I tried to use that to my advantage."
Jensen's fast start comes after a 5-8 performance last year.
"My second serve has some work to do, but I've put some work on my first serve," he said. "Also, my back game (has improved). I can do what's needed depending on the situation. I made a lot of improvements over the offseason."
Jensen's improvements have aided his team in their 5-0 start. The Titans have wins over Thomas Jefferson, Kuemper Catholic, Clarinda, Harlan and Abraham Lincoln.
As the wins pile up, Jensen looks to make some noise in May at the conference meet and in the postseason.
"I try to go out there and play the best I can," he said. "I'm trying to play my best wherever I play. I think I can win the City Meet and play good in the conference. I'll see if I can make it to state at the end of the year."
Jensen returns to action Thursday in a triangular with Red Oak and St. Albert. Click below to hear the full interview.