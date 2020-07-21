(Clarinda) -- A six-run fifth inning pushed St. Albert to a 9-5 1A substate final victory over CAM on Tuesday night and on to their 11th state tournament in school history.
The Falcons brought 15 batters to the plate and went through four frames without a hit before finally breaking through in the deciding fifth.
“I think once these guys start seeing them they catch up to you the second, third time around,” Coach Duncan Patterson said. “They were never down in the dugout, and I don’t think they ever had a doubt.”
Brendan Monahan broke Lane Spieker’s no-hitter, leading off the fifth with a base knock. And that’s when the Falcons hit parade began. After a Daniel McGrath walk, Eric Matthai laid down a bunt single, Jeff Miller singled in a run and Ryan Genereux brought in two on a hit of his own.
Spieker got what appeared to be a key strikeout of Cy Patterson, who entered the night as the state leader in batting average, but Lance Wright walked and Isaac Sherrill drove in two more on a hit of his own.
“We tell them that they’re going to have a bad at bat or make a bad play, but you’ve got to keep pushing and getting after it,” Coach Patterson said. “These guys help each other out. If they see breaking stuff, they tell the next guy. They just help each other out.”
St. Albert added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI each from Jeff Miller and Wright, who started the game and threw the first three innings, allowing three runs on three hits.
“It didn’t go the way I wanted it to go (on the mound),” Wright said. “I just had to throw strikes and get it to the next guy.”
The next guy was Eric Matthai, who moved to 3-0 in giving up just one run on three hits over 2 1/3 innings, before Cy Patterson went the final 1 2/3.
“Lance threw OK,” Coach Patterson said. “He struggled a bit with some plays behind him. He battled for us, and Eric has been shutdown when he comes in. He’s not overpowering, but he hits his spots. That helps Cy when he comes in because he throws a little harder, and the batters aren’t ready for that.”
All of it added up to St. Albert’s 21st victory in 22 tries and the 11th in a row. Early, the Falcons looked to be in a bit of trouble with CAM answering their one-run first with two of their own in the bottom half. The Cougars tacked on one more in the third and led 3-1 into the game-deciding sixth.
Colby Rich led CAM (15-3) with two RBI, a single and a run scored while Lane Spieker singled twice, drove in a run and scored one time.
For the Falcons, Miller, Genereux and Sherrill all drove in two runs each to lead a seven-hit attack that has St. Albert awaiting their date and opponent for later this week. They do know it will be in Des Moines, though, marking an 11th state tournament appearance in school history and second in the past three seasons.
“It feels awesome,” Miller said. “We got there a couple years ago and didn’t do anything, but it’s going to be different this time.”
View complete view interviews with Coach Patterson, Miller and Wright below.