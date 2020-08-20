(KMAland) -- The fall sports season is right around the corner, and KMA Sports is giving you 10 Names to Know to get you ready.
St. Albert senior Allie Petry is coming off one of the finest all-around years in the area as evidenced by her pick to KMAland’s All-Everything Team. The sport she will carry with her into college, though, is up first.
The Iowa State commit is excited to see if she can match or better her All-State junior volleyball year when she averaged 4.8 kills and 2.9 digs per set.
“I worked on a bunch of defensive moves (this summer),” Petry told KMA Sports. “I really improved on covering more of the court. On offense, I just worked on changing up my shots more and developing unique shots that most people don’t use. With me being shorter, I’m going to have to use that a lot more.”
Petry guided the Saintes to their seventh state tournament appearance last year, and that’s certainly the unstated goal in the St. Albert program every season. However, Petry says they’re just focusing on getting better day to day.
“As a team, right now, we’re trying to get better to be our best at the end of the season,” she said. “We’re not really trying to go to state right now, but it’s a goal for every team. We’re looking to better ourselves and create a really strong team.”
Certainly, Petry will be a big part of helping to create that. As for the team, they will have to replace five seniors that were a big part of last season’s success.
“We’ve been doing really well in practice,” Petry said. “I think we have a good group of girls that really click. Our chemistry is awesome.”
One word to describe this year’s squad, according to Petry, is “unique.”
“People won’t really look at us to be the best,” she said, “but I think we will put it together and will be really good.”
St. Albert opens the season on Saturday, September 5th at the Atlantic Tournament. Listen to the complete interview with Petry below.
