(Treynor) -- The KMA Sports Names to Know series continues today with a look at one of the area’s top lineman, Blake Sadr.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Treynor senior received a number of high-quality offers this past offseason.
“It was really tough to get training in so a lot of people have been lifting a lot,” Sadr said. “That’s the main thing you can do. I’ve also gone to camps at Northwest Missouri State, the Warren Academy and Riggs Premier in Sioux Falls. Just trying to get everything I can in, and the offers came with it.”
Sadr has picked up Division II offers from Augustana, Northwest Missouri State and Wayne State and an offer from future Division I school St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“It was really cool,” he said. “I just got done at Jake Fisher’s graduation party, and they just gave me a call to let me know they were going to offer. It was cool that it just happened really randomly.”
While Sadr’s recruiting profile is thriving, Treynor is looking to build on last year’s 10-1 season that saw them advance to a state quarterfinal. However, they will have to replace an outstanding group of seniors that dispersed to play college football at Iowa, Iowa State and Augustana.
“We had a lot of great athletes on that team,” Sadr said, “but I’m really confident in this team we have this year. Our line is going to be pretty solid, and I just think we’ll be pretty good.”
The line has been a major part of the success for the Cardinals the last several seasons, and that’s a tradition Sadr and his partners on the line will look to continue in 2020.
“I’m trying to be a big part of that,” he said. “We have an expectation that you have to be tough, nasty and an all-out amazing player to be on that line. Once you get to that point and start on the line, you really feel like you’ve made it.”
Treynor opens the season on Saturday night at home against Clarinda. KMA’s Ryan Matheny and John Tiarks will have the play-by-play on FM 99.1 with kickoff slated for 7:00.
Listen to the complete interview with Sadr linked below.
