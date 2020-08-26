(Glenwood) -- A KMAland All-Everything performer in the 2019-20 season, Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough is all set for a big senior season.
Scarborough is KMA Sports’ latest featured Names to Know guest. The St. Cloud State commit had a big junior year, but she’s hardly rested on her laurels.
“I’ve been doing a lot of private lessons,” she said. “I think that started in May, and I’ve also been doing some basketball camps, lifting three times a week, open gyms for volleyball.”
The very busy and ever-active Scarborough spent plenty of time working on her all-around game in volleyball.
“I was mostly working on my back row, just to learn how to move my feet better,” she said. “I’ve done some private lessons for my hitting as well, but I’ve really focused on my back row.”
The Rams qualified for their first state tournament in school history last season. Now, they will look to make even more history this week in trying to capture the school’s first Hawkeye Ten volleyball title.
“We have a very good chemistry,” Scarborough said. “Probably the best we’ve had in a while. We all seem to connect pretty well, and we’re all willing to put in the work. We want to win.”
While the conference is a goal, Scarborough – who averaged 4.0 kills and 2.5 digs per set last year – has some bigger things in mind.
“We definitely want to go back (to state) and finish where we left off,” she said. “We want to try to get that championship this year.”
Glenwood opens the season on Thursday evening at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson against MVAOCOU and Tri-Center. Listen to the complete interview with Scarborough linked below.
