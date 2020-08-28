(KMAland) -- There’s one final Names to Know feature before the football season begins, and it’s with Woodbine senior Layne Pryor.
The do-it-all superstar had a rollercoaster junior year, missing most of basketball after sustaining an injury at the end of football season. Like the rest of the state, he missed out on what could have been a big track season, and then had a huge baseball year despite Woodbine having to sit the first week of the season due to a positive coronavirus test.
“It was a crazy year,” he said. “After I hurt my shoulder, everything kind of seemed (to be going against me). This was supposed to be a huge year to go out with my brother (Wyatt). But once you sit back and realize what you do have, I kind of got over feeling sorry for myself and started working even harder.”
Pryor says he’s never felt physically any better than he does right now heading into his senior football season.
“Way better than before,” he said. “My whole entire body. I feel like I’m ready to play, and it’s going to be a fun year.”
If Pryor feels even better than last year, that makes for a scary proposition for future opponents. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound two-way standout had 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense and 122.5 tackles, including 17.0 tackles for loss, on defense.
“I haven’t really looked at the numbers too much,” he said. “I hope to have as many yards this year and on the defensive side of the ball I think I need 100 more tackles to break the Woodbine record. But I’ve been mainly focusing on the team right now.”
The Tigers have plenty of talent returning alongside Pryor, but one of them is not his record-breaking brother, who played quarterback the last several years for Woodbine. Instead, junior Cory Bantam will step into the role under center.
“I’m actually really confident,” Pryor said. “Wyatt was the best to ever do it in 8-Man, in my opinion, but he put everything he knows into (Bantam). He’s a big baseball guy and has an absolute cannon of an arm. Wyatt could read defenses and everything else, but Cory can make that up with his arm talent.”
While Pryor is hoping for a big senior season from an individual and team perspective, he is also months away from making a college decision for his future, and he has no shortage of options.
At the moment, Pryor has Division I offers from South Dakota and Northern Iowa and some Division II offers from the likes of Northwest Missouri State. He says he’s mainly focused on trying to play Division I football, but he doesn’t have an immediate timeline in place to make a decision.
Woodbine opens their season tonight in 8-Man District 8 at West Harrison. Hear the complete interview with Pryor linked below.
