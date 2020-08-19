(KMAland) -- The fall season is right around the corner, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with 10 Names to Know. The only junior on our list is about to step into an even bigger role after an outstanding sophomore campaign.
Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson will make the move from the middle to the outside this season, but the transition is much more than that. After averaging 2.4 kills and 3.1 digs per set last season, Johnson will take on an even bigger load with the graduation of several outstanding seniors.
“Moving from middle to the outside has definitely been a huge difference,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot more on you, but I think I’m ready for that.”
Johnson is the team’s top-returning hitter, defender (in digs and blocks) and server (efficiency-wise) on this year’s Tigers team. While she expects added responsibility, there are several others throughout the team that are expecting the same.
“A lot of people have definitely stepped up,” Johnson said. “It’s awesome to see that with people getting to play new positions or just doing your best in any position coach puts you in. They’re all helping the team out as much as they can. It’s fun to see new people step up on the court and do some big things for us.”
The Tigers are coming off yet another trip to the state tournament. They advanced to the state semifinals in Class 3A before dropping a four-set battle with Hawkeye Ten rival Kuemper. While four key seniors are gone, Johnson expects the Red Oak program to continue its success the same way it always has.
“Red Oak has always been a team that has been known for their defense and super scrappy,” she said. “We really harped on that a lot last year, and we were one of those teams that people looked at as no ball was ever touching the floor without someone going for it. That’s the same standard we’re having this year.”
The Tigers shared last year’s Hawkeye Ten championship with Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central. Many see Glenwood as this year’s favorite, but Johnson knows it will be a grind for whoever wins it.
“Kuemper always has a good team and is always really good competition,” she said. “Glenwood is always a good team. Lewis Central is going to be super good. I think everyone in the Hawkeye Ten is always (tough). The Hawkeye Ten is just a really good conference to be in.”
Red Oak will open their season on Saturday, August 29th when they travel to a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar. Hear much more in Johnson’s full interview below.
