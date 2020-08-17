(KMAland) -- The fall season is right around the corner, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with 10 Names to Know. One name that is already well-known throughout the state is the defending state champion of Class 1A cross country, Peyton Pogge.
The Tri-Center senior went undefeated on her way to winning her first title last fall, and she had aims for a big spring track season. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled that chance. Now, she’s ready to make up for lost time.
“I’ve been practicing a lot with my coach and my teammates,” Pogge said, “so I’ll be ready (for the season).”
Pogge was rarely challenged last season in the area, and it wasn’t until the state meet that anybody truly pushed her. Still, she won that race by six seconds, too. Despite that success, Pogge has not let up in her training.
“I’d start with a long run for Monday and then Tuesday is a shorter relaxed run,” Pogge said. “Wednesday is a fast pace, Thursday is a little easier and then Friday was hills. A lot of training.”
Pogge estimates she was well over 100 miles for her training this summer, and now she’s excited to put it good use. Her 18:45.40 time from last year’s state meet is a number she plans to chase this year.
“I want to meet my PRs and do better than last year,” she said. “I think I’ve improved and gotten stronger.”
Pogge and Tri-Center will open up the season eight days from now when they participate in the Shenandoah Early Bird meet on August 25th. Hear much more with Pogge in the full interview linked below.