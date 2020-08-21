(KMAland) -- The fall sports season is right around the corner, and KMA Sports is giving you 10 Names to Know to get you ready.
Fremont-Mills senior Seth Malcom has his college decision out of the way, and he feels he still has something to prove following another big junior year that saw him take the KMAland 8-Man Defensive Player of the Year.
“I’m hoping to get back after it,” Malcom told KMA Sports. “At the end of my junior season, I tore my LCL in my right knee, so I was kind of injured for the playoffs. I’m hoping my first game back I can make a statement.”
Malcom, who committed to Nebraska this summer, had 70.5 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks on defense and rushed for 1,645 yards and 29 touchdowns on offense a year ago. Despite the gaudy statistics, he says he’s been putting in plenty of work.
“Whenever I can, I go up to Omaha,” Malcom said. “I went to Mike Goolsby at Warren Academy, and we do some linebacker work. He showed me how to do certain 11-man stuff, just trying to help me out for the next level.”
Malcom feels he’s definitely improved his overall technique on defense – a scary proposition for his opponents.
Meanwhile, the Knights, which were 7-2 last season, will have to replace 11 seniors from a year ago.
“We don’t have quite the size we had over the past couple years,” Malcom said, “but some of the freshmen are stepping into those roles. I’m trying to help them out the best as I can with the coaches. Right now, it’s looking promising.”
Fremont-Mills will open the season next Friday evening at Bedford. Listen to the complete interview with Malcom linked below.
