(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone is certainly a Name to Know, although most across the nation have known his name throughout the past year.
Fidone’s coast to coast recruitment came to a finish on Wednesday night when he pulled a Nebraska hat from under a table. KMA Sports talked with the Titans star about his decision in a story linked here.
We also took a look at his upcoming senior football season. The Titans are set for a matchup with St. Albert on Friday night, and Fidone believes getting the decision out of the way can help him.
“I try to keep my emotions at a level-headed place the whole game and the whole season,” he said. “I try not to get into my head at all, but I think it will definitely take off a little bit of pressure.”
Fidone was a key member of Lewis Central’s last two state semifinal teams. In his junior year, he had 39 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns while also adding 12 tackles and an interception on defense.
While Fidone is back, the Titans must replace a 23-person senior class that had major impacts on each of the last two successful squads.
“This year is definitely going to be a different year,” Fidone said. “We lost 10 of 11 starters on defense and about the same on offense. It’s definitely going to be a tough year, but so far in practices we’ve been balling out and looking good.”
When it comes to Fidone, the goals are always high from a team and individual perspective.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t make it to the Dome and make a run at the state championship,” he said. “My goals are no different than last year, except bigger. I want 1,000 yards receiving, first team everything, Gatorade player of the year, 40 receptions. The best stats you can think of for a tight end is what I want to bring to the team.”
Fidone and Lewis Central host St. Albert on Friday night at 7:00. Listen to the complete Names to Know feature interview with Fidone linked below.
PREVIOUS NAMES TO KNOW