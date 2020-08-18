(KMAland) -- The fall season is right around the corner, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with 10 Names to Know. Arguably the top-returning boys cross country runner in the area is Harlan senior Trey Gross.
If 2020 has been a rollercoaster, consider the story of Gross, whose rollercoaster ride started last fall.
“To say the least, it was a crazy season,” he told KMA Sports.
Gross started to feel some pain in his side early in the year and needed to have his appendix removed. Suddenly, Gross’ junior season wasn’t as much about winning another conference title. It was more about just running again that year.
“I feel sort of like I was cheated out of my season a little bit,” Gross admits, “but I was still happy with what I was able to accomplish.”
Gross ended up taking runner-up in the Hawkeye Ten before a seventh place finish at state.
“(State) was the most natural I felt all season,” he added. “If I were to have another couple weeks, I feel I would have been even better.”
With that experience behind him, Gross is ready for a big senior season. That’s from an individual perspective and a team perspective. The Cyclones had the experience of two ties go against them in their final two meets.
The first tie was at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet when Lewis Central edged past them for the league title. The last of those hurt the most, as they missed out on the final state-qualifying spot at their district meet.
“We are pretty sore about it,” Gross said. “Tying in cross country doesn’t happen very often, and then to tie back-to-back in the only two meets that matter was very frustrating. But the energy in practice is like we want to take back what we should have done last year. We’re very motivated.”
Gross and Harlan are scheduled to open the season at the Shenandoah Early Bird next Tuesday, August 25th. And they will be on a mission all season.
“I would like to win the Hawkeye Ten as an individual and as a team,” Gross said. “For state, I just want to qualify and help our team qualify. At state, I’d like to go top five individual and get our team in the top 10. Those are tough goals, but you have to dream big to make it happen.”
As the year plays out, it could impact how Gross approaches his future. At this point, he’s in no hurry to make a college decision.
“I’ve talked to coaches at pretty much all levels,” he said. “I’m still not entirely sure where I want to go with it. I don’t know if I want to continue with it, and if I want continue with it, I’m not sure at what level. I just want to see how the season goes and go from there.”
Listen to much more from Gross in our latest Names to Know series interview linked below.
