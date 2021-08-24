(Oakland) -- The 2021 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
Riverside’s star quarterback Austin Kremkoski is back for his senior season with designs on an even bigger year for himself and the Bulldogs. The reigning A/1A/2A KMAland Offensive Player of the Year threw for 1,575 yards and 22 touchdowns, rushed for 490 and eight more and led Riverside to a pair of postseason wins in 2020.
“It was a great year,” Kremkoski said of his junior season. “I really couldn’t have asked for any better people to play with.”
One of the most thrilling aspects of last season was Riverside’s back-and-forth playoff win at Lawton-Bronson.
“That game was pretty much back and forth the whole time,” Kremkoski said. “We’d go down and score, and they’d go down and score. Every time we came to the sideline, we knew what we had to do. We just went out and did it.”
While Kremkoski and 1,000-yard rusher Rhett Bentley are back, the Bulldogs signal-caller loses four of his top five receivers and many of the offensive linemen that kept him clean.
“People are just having to step up and figure out their job,” Kremkoski said. “If everybody can figure everything out, we should be fine.”
The big-armed 6-foot-3 Kremkoski is confident in his teammates stepping into new roles, and he feels he’s done plenty of work in the offseason to improve on his breakout junior year.
“I went to a couple camps,” he said. “I threw the ball around over the summer, went to plenty of workouts and did everything I could to prepare for this year. One area I wanted to improve on is how to read defenses, and I watched tons of video to work on that.”
Kremkoski and Riverside open the 2021 season at home against Red Oak on Friday evening. Ethan Hewett will have reports from Oakland on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and at kmaland.com runs from 6:20 to midnight on Friday.
Listen to the full interview with Kremkoski below and stay tuned for three more Names to Know the rest of this week.
