(Council Bluffs) -- The 2021 fall sports season is upon us, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 10-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area that you need to know.
One of the top volleyball players in the area comes from Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, where Baylie Girres enters her senior season after three years of major contributions.
“It’s going pretty good,” Girres said of preseason practices. “I think we’re looking pretty good this season for having a lot of freshmen playing a lot and stepping up. I think we’re doing good for it being the beginning of the volleyball season.”
Girres has carried various roles with the Lynx over the last three years, smashing 499 kills, posting 451 digs and tallying 235 blocks. This year, she is taking on the role of a senior leader.
“It’s a very different role,” Girres admitted. “Usually, I was looking up to everyone. Now, I have to be more of a leader and take in a lot of the younger kids.”
The junior season for Girres was arguably her finest all-around performance, posting averages of 2.7 kills, 3.5 digs and 0.6 blocks per set.
“It was very different from my sophomore year,” Girres said. “It was more like a rebuilding season because we lost a lot of players. I switched positions so I had a lot of different roles. I just thought it was a pretty good season.”
Girres has had an interesting career with the Lynx. Her matriculation to high school coincided with AL’s rise back to one of the top teams in the state, advancing to Cedar Rapids in her sophomore year. Now, she’s been a big part of trying to rebuild and reload the program back to that spot.
“It’s been great,” Girres said. “My sophomore year was really cool going to the state tournament. Obviously, we hope we can make it back there again before I graduate.”
The Lynx are set to open their season next Thursday at Johnston with matchups against the host Dragons, Iowa City High and Marion. Listen to much more with Girres from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below – and stay tuned for more Names to Know in the coming days.
